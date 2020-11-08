‘Bock’ for more: 100th victory calms hearts in Hertha

Augsburg (AP) – Bruno Labbadia stood relieved in the chilly Augsburg fog and allowed himself a little noise. “The 100th win is good, but not worth mentioning,” said the 54-year-old after his anniversary success.

In fact, Hertha BSC’s 3-0 (1-0) victory at FC Augsburg was a very important victory for Labbadia and his team. Because after five games without a win, the trio calmed the situation at the Bundesliga club before the international break, the major tests that followed against Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen as well as the turmoil over the deferred payment of 100 million. additional euros by investor Lars Windhorst.

“The team needed this victory,” admitted Labbadia. Personally, too, he couldn’t have found a better time for his 100th success as a Bundesliga coach. “It’s been doing incredibly well after this drought,” said Alexander Schwolow, who, as a goalkeeper, was also happy with the first clear game of the season.

Labbadia praised his very organized, very focused and determined team. And he was rewarded with goals from the remarkable penalty taker and trainer Matheus Cunha (44th minute), Dodi Lukebakio (52nd) and Krzysztof Piatek (86th). Hertha was convincing and worked as a collective for 90 minutes. “As a team, we invested a lot and helped each other on the ground. It was important, ”Cunha said.

For Labbadia, the second victory of the season was a “logical consequence” of recent weeks, in which he had observed a positive development. But in football there is no substitute for positive results, as he himself noted: “It just takes wins to develop a team. That is why the victory is very good. “

There is potential in the team backed by millions of dollars. Young Frenchman Mattéo Guendouzi brings a refreshing presence and leadership to the midfield. The offense to lead Cunha packs a lot of flair and oomph. When Jhon Cordoba had to leave the pitch injured after the headlong foul of Felix Uduokhai, who was first nominated by national coach Joachim Löw for the national team, Poland’s Piatek didn’t just jump with his goal joker. “I hope it’s not so bad with Jhon,” said Labbadia in Cordoba, who may have suffered a ligament injury. The muscular center-forward left the stadium on crutches.

Michael Preetz, director of Hertha, tried once again in Augsburg to present the deferred payment of the last million installments by the investor Windhorst as a “normal process”. “New payment terms have been agreed. You do not have to worry. Everything is fine, ”Preetz said in an interview with Sky. Hertha remains “able to act” in the transfer market, assured Preetz. In winter, however, purchases are unlikely to be as large as on the nearly $ 80 million shopping tour earlier this year.

With the existing staff, it could and should move up the table. Labbadia wants to add a lot more to his 100 victories. “Absolutely,” he said, “I’m up for this.”