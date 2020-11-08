Two catalysts work synergistically to use oxygen and light

Ideally for the environment, the chemical reactions would take place with a reduced number of reactants using catalysts in the open air and under natural light. Researchers at the i-CLeHS laboratory (CNRS / Chimie ParisTech) and the ICSN (CNRS) approached it by modifying organic molecules thanks to two catalysts, dioxygen (dioxygen is a molecule made up of two atoms of) oxygen, referred to as O2, which is itself is in the gaseous state under normal pressure conditions and …) and a light (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, i.e. contained in lengths …) blue. These works, published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, thus offer an original and environmentally friendly way of synthesizing spiran bikes that can be used in pharmacy (pharmacy (from the Greek φάρμακον / pharmakôn means drug, poison or poison) Science is interested in design , …) and agrochemicals.

The principle of catalysis extends to spiral bicycles. © Kevin Cariou



In order to follow the principles of green chemistry (chemistry is a natural science that is divided into different subject areas, such as physics and biology, with which it shares study spaces …) it is important to produce less waste and use less energy (energy refers in common sense to anything that makes it possible to carry out work, generate heat, light and movement.) This leads to preferred reactions using catalysts and, if possible, activation modes (activation can refer to an alternative :). For an oxidation reaction, the ideal case (in mathematics, an ideal is an algebraic structure defined in a ring. Ideals generalize in this way …) would be, for example, that the energy comes from natural light and that the oxidation is the oxygen in the air (air is the gas mixture The earth’s atmosphere is made of. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the drop in air pressure …). In this perspective, researchers of the institute (An institute is a permanent organization established for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example …) of the Chemistry of Natural Substances (ICSN, CNRS) and the Institute of Chemistry for Life and health sciences (i-CLeHS, CNRS / Chimie ParisTech) have developed a new double catalytic system that uses dioxygen and blue light to produce molecules from two organic cycles that are differentiated by the oxidation of small molecules called amides can be. These connections are spiral-shaped bicycles, i.e. connected by a single atom (an atom (ancient Greek ἄτομος) [atomos]”What cannot be divided”) is the smallest part of a single body that …) can be used by the pharmaceutical industry as an antihypertensive agent irbesartan and agrochemicals, insecticides (etymologically speaking, insecticides are active ingredients or) instead of two or more of this type Preparations that have the property of killing insects, their larvae …), spirotetramat.

More specifically, scientists have used two simple organic molecules as catalysts: a pyrylium salt and an iodarene. The first is activated by blue light supplied by a simple off the shelf LED strip and initiates the oxidation of iodarene. Then a new catalyst is obtained (in chemistry, a catalyst is a substance that increases the speed of a chemical reaction; it takes part in the reaction but is neither part of the products nor of the reactants and therefore does not appear in the reaction. Purely organic (Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry that deals with the description and study of a large class of carbon-based molecules: compounds …) that makes it possible to transform the amides into more than a dozen different spirane wheels The pyrylium photocatalyst then returns dioxygen to its original state. These all-organic and slightly modular, all-organic catalysts offer an environmentally friendly alternative to systems based on transition metals, which are widely used despite their scarcity, price and environmental impact Researchers now hope to expand this strategy (The Strategy – from the Greek Stratos, which means “army” and Ageîn, which means “to lead”) is 🙂 to new reactions, especially asymmetric ones, to gain access to more abundant molecules. This work was funded under the call for proposals for projects of the CNRS Institute of Chemistry (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest public public scientific research organization in France (EPST)) ( Emergence @ INC2019), which made it possible to recruit and purchase the reagents and equipment required for the project. (A project is an irreversible obligation with an uncertain outcome, which cannot be reproduced a priori identically and which requires competition and …).

Reference:

Loïc Habert and Kevin Cariou. Photoinduced aerobic iodarene-catalyzed spirocyclization of n-oxyamides to n-condensed spirolactams. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., September 21, 2020.

https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202009175

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!