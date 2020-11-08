After the US election: Scholz warns of a division of society

Berlin (AP) – Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also sees a warning to Germany in the vote count in the presidential election, overshadowed by allegations of manipulation by US President Donald Trump.

Not only was the vote count in the United States a one-day political thriller, it is also a powerful warning. A warning for us in Germany on the direction to take if a company allows itself to be divided, ”wrote the Minister of Finance in a guest post in“ Bild am Sonntag ”. The split was not an invention of Trump, but had existed before. “The US president only took it over and ruthlessly exploited and deepened it politically during his tenure.”

In Germany too, we can see that “society is diverging”. Some felt like second-class citizens. This development is bad. “Because our community can only function well in the long term if we see it as our common task: the waiter in the cafe, the firefighter, the theater manager and the VW skilled worker on the assembly line.

No one should think of themselves as something better. The United States is Europe’s most important and closest partner, and it will remain so after these elections. “But let’s learn from the United States and avoid the mistakes that bring a lot of disaster,” concludes Scholz.

Overall, Biden’s victory in Germany brought relief to all parties. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote to the 77-year-old man that his election was linked to “the hope of reliability, sanity and persistent work on solutions in a troubled world”. “With your presidency the hopes of countless people are linked, far beyond the borders of your country, including in Germany,” he wrote. Biden represents an America that knows the value of alliances and friends, reliability and trust.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wished Biden “luck and success from the bottom of her heart.” “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to meet the great challenges of our time.” Merkel had not yet commented on the US presidential election. “I look forward to working with President Biden in the future,” she wrote. His congratulations to Trump four years ago were more distant. On the basis of shared values, “I offer the future President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, close cooperation,” she wrote at the time.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) campaigned for the restart of badly damaged relations with the United States. “We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic start, a New Deal.”

CSU boss Markus Söder commented on the election result with the slogan “Yes, he can!” – alluding to the motto of the presidency of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, “Yes we can!”. Biden was Obama’s vice president. “I am very relieved that the election thriller ended well,” Söder added. “My confidence in American democracy has grown again.”

Opposition reactions were also relieved: “All differences of opinion with the United States will not go away, but there is a chance for a new start in the transatlantic partnership. We Europeans should use them, ”wrote Christian Lindner, head of the FDP. Green leader Annalena Baerbock tweeted: “What a liberating message!”

Left-wing boss Katja Kipping said Joe Biden’s election was good news, if not heartwarming. In view of the surprisingly good result of outgoing defeated Donald Trump, she wrote: “Almost half of the votes went to a loud-mouthed liar who daily showed his contempt for democracy, women and anyone who dared to do so. contradict.”

AfD parliamentary group leaders Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland also praised Biden, but referred to Trump’s ongoing lawsuits. “We accept the democratic decision made by the citizens of the United States and are confident that any irregularity in the accounts will be resolved quickly through the rule of law.”