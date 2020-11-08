Sports

No quarantine: the VfB lets its national players travel |

rej November 8, 2020

Stuttgart (AP) – VfB Stuttgart are letting their professionals visit their respective national teams in the upcoming Bundesliga break despite the current pandemic.

“There is no quarantine for the players and therefore a duty to park,” said coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after the Swabians 2-2 (2-0) against Eintracht Frankfurt. “That’s why we will make it possible for them.”

Even before the game against Frankfurt, Matarazzo had reported that VfB were in communication with health authorities and assumed the players would not have to go into quarantine after returning from their trip. In total, seven VfB professionals are nominated for the next matches of their selection: Nicolas Gonzalez (Argentina), Wataru Endo (Japan), Gregor Kobel (Switzerland), Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria), Orel Mangala (Belgium U21), Borna Sosa (Croatia U21)) and Darko Churlinov (North Macedonia U21).

rej

Related Articles

November 3, 2020
1

Sessegnon from Hoffenheim racially insulted |

October 20, 2020
23

Tamper Evident Labels Market Competition Analysis Report 2020 | Tesa SE, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sticky Things Limited

October 18, 2020
13

‘Step forward’: Schalke scores point in Baum’s home debut | Free press

November 6, 2020
2

2021 Motorcycle World Cup schedule: Sachsenring in June |

Close