No quarantine: the VfB lets its national players travel

Stuttgart (AP) – VfB Stuttgart are letting their professionals visit their respective national teams in the upcoming Bundesliga break despite the current pandemic.

“There is no quarantine for the players and therefore a duty to park,” said coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after the Swabians 2-2 (2-0) against Eintracht Frankfurt. “That’s why we will make it possible for them.”

Even before the game against Frankfurt, Matarazzo had reported that VfB were in communication with health authorities and assumed the players would not have to go into quarantine after returning from their trip. In total, seven VfB professionals are nominated for the next matches of their selection: Nicolas Gonzalez (Argentina), Wataru Endo (Japan), Gregor Kobel (Switzerland), Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria), Orel Mangala (Belgium U21), Borna Sosa (Croatia U21)) and Darko Churlinov (North Macedonia U21).