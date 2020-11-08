Joe Biden wants the USA again

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden wants to approach supporters of defeated outgoing Donald Trump and campaign decisively to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“I promise to be a president who does not seek to divide, but to unite,” Biden said Saturday night (local time) in his victory speech at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He called on Trump supporters to give him a chance to work together for a better America.

He was elected Democrat, but he will be the president of the whole country and “will work just as hard for all those who did not vote for me”, promised Biden (77). “It’s time to put the harsh rhetoric aside,” Biden demanded. “Let’s give ourselves a chance,” he said. “Let this dark era of demonization end here and now,” Biden said. His statements could be understood as a clear criticism of Trump’s aggressive style – although Biden did not comment directly on the Republican. Democrat Biden was declared the winner by US media in the White House race on Saturday.

Biden vowed that his government would restore “America’s soul” and make America respected around the world again. He also announced that he would present an expert advice on Monday to contain the corona pandemic. He will spare no effort in the fight against the virus. “Leading scientists and experts” would help it develop an “action plan” that could be implemented from the day it opens on Jan. 20, Biden said. With the announcement in his victory speech, which otherwise remained fairly general, Biden underscored the importance of tackling the pandemic to his tenure.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke of a turning point in her victory speech. “When our democracy itself was on the ballot, America’s soul was on the line and the world was watching, you heralded a new day for America,” Harris said. In choosing Biden, Americans chose hope, unity, science and truth, Harris said. The 56-year-old would become the first black woman and woman to hold the post of vice president. Harris said: “Although I am the first woman to occupy this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl who looks tonight sees it’s a land of opportunity. “

Biden’s success in key Pennsylvania state sealed Trump’s election on Saturday after he served as president. Biden has passed the 270 elections necessary for success at the end of the quake days. Trump, in turn, did not acknowledge Biden’s victory and said: “The point is, this election is far from over.”

Trump is presenting himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any solid evidence. He sees himself as the legitimate winner of the election. With the help of his lawyers, Trump still wants to avoid defeat. However, the chances of success are extremely low. Unlike usual, Trump refrained from calling the winner and admitting defeat.

In the United States, it is rare for a president to be removed from office after a single term. This was most recently the case with George Bush senior, who lost the 1992 election. It shouldn’t be easy for Biden as president. “The election results show at all levels that the country is still deeply and bitterly divided,” said former President Obama, who campaigned for all Americans to support Biden. Over 70 million voters cast their vote for Trump.

News of Biden and Harris’ election victory sparked cheers and honks in the streets of New York, Washington, Philadelphia and other major cities across the country. On the north side of the White House, thousands of people celebrated Biden’s election victory during the day.

With Biden’s breakthrough in Pennsylvania, an election thriller ended like the United States had never seen before. The CNN news channel was the first to air shortly before 5.30 p.m. German time with Biden’s victory – four days after the election. Soon after, the AP News Agency and other broadcasters followed, including Trump’s favorite channel, Fox News.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count has taken longer. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

Biden wants to improve relations with allies around the world and bring the United States back into international agreements. For example, he announced a return of the United States to the Paris agreement on climate protection. Unlike Trump, he also wants to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Germany, Biden’s victory brought relief. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wished Biden “luck and success from the bottom of her heart.” “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to meet the great challenges of our time.”

In Tuesday’s vote, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for election. To govern, Biden can count on the majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives. His party was initially unable to ensure control of the second chamber of parliament, the Senate. Two polls in Georgia in early January are expected to determine the majority for the next two years.

The counting of the votes was still underway in several states. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska have yet to see a winner. The first three states are expected to surrender relatively safely to Biden, the last to Trump.