Bundesliga: It was Saturday, brings Sunday

Berlin (dpa) – Will FC Bayern go it alone? The three-time winner strengthened his supremacy with a 3-2 victory in the German classic at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern leads the table again with 18 points. The injury of national player Joshua Kimmich is worrying.

PENALTY FRUST: After two penalties against his team, Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider was angry with the referee team. “I feel badly treated. It’s enough one day, ”Schneider told Sky television after the 2-2 bottom line in FSV Mainz 05. Above all, Mainz’s second penalty after Ozan Kabak’s alleged foul on Jean-Philippe Mateta was not picked up by the video referee, Schneider could not understand. “I don’t know what’s going on in Cologne. This is checked briefly and constitutes a penalty. I expect more attention in Cologne. “So Schalke’s negative streak continued, the Royal Blues have been winless in 23 games.

PENALTY RECORD: Former national player Max Kruse is currently in excellent shape and has also set a record. The 32-year-old newcomer to 1. FC Union Berlin also converted his 16th Bundesliga penalty in a 5-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld – no failure. He equalized Jochen Abel, who had scored 16 Bundesliga penalties for VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04 in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

BIRTHDAY: Bruno Labbadia had to wait seven weeks for his 100th victory as a Bundesliga coach, and it ultimately worked in a 3-0 sovereign victory at Hertha BSC in Augsburg. Much more important to the coach, however, was that the victory brought some peace after the Berliners, who were spiced with several million, finished five in a row without a win. After all, the people of Berlin and investor Lars Windhorst are now dreaming big.

PEOPLE DUAL: Leverkusen v Gladbach – it was a duel for fourth place in the Champions League over the past two seasons. In 2019 Leverkusen pushed Gladbach out of fourth place and the Champions League in the last push of the season, in 2020 it was the other way around. Right now, things are tightening up again before Sunday’s meeting (6 p.m.). Leverkusen has twelve, Gladbach eleven points. Before that, VfL Wolfsburg and 1899 Hoffenheim will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wolfsburg are still undefeated but have drawn five times.

INJURY: The photos do not suggest any good. Joshua Kimmich extends his knee too much in a tackle against Erling Haaland. The team’s doctors quickly gave the signal for a substitution. “He is one of our key players in this position,” said coach Hansi Flick: “Failure would not be so easy for us to cope with.” Kimmich is expected to start the journey back to Munich with the team. “I hope for Josh, for Bayern, for the DFB that he will come out of the number reasonably in shape. He’s a footballer and a great guy, ”said ex-Bayern professional Mats Hummels.

The numbers for Saturday:

1 – a point from the first seven games – eight Bundesliga teams have already produced this negative performance before FSV Mainz 05. After all: three teams were still able to keep the class. The last time was 1. FC Köln in 1992/93.

5 – The 5-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld was Union Berlin’s biggest win in Bundesliga history. In general, the Eiserne only scored once more goals in a competitive match: 6-0 at Germania Halberstadt in the first round of the 2019/20 Cup.

20/22 – The fact that two teams have already conceded more than 20 goals after seven match days was last seen in the 1976/77 season. At that time, Rot-Weiss Essen (20) and Tennis Borussia Berlin (30) provided the league shooting ranges. Currently, these are FSV Mainz 05 (20) and Schalke 04 (22).

27 – After seven matchdays, FC Bayern have already scored 27 goals this season. It was the last time Borussia Mönchengladbach had a successful 1973/1974 season after so many games.