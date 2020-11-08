Fight against the coronavirus: Europe is cracking down on this

Brussels / Madrid / Paris (dpa) – Rapid mass tests, red zones and curfews: Europe is fighting the corona virus with all means. Some countries are closing almost completely, others are adopting special lanes. Almost nowhere are the measurements smoother. An overview:

OUT OF HOME ONLY FOR GOOD REASON

In FRANCE, the rules are among the strictest. People are only allowed to go out if they have a valid reason – for example to go to work. Walks and sports are only allowed less than one kilometer from the place of residence for one hour per day. Anyone leaving the house must have a form with the reason. All non-essential businesses are closed. Theaters, cinemas, restaurants and cafes are also narrow. Schools and daycares remain open.

The government of GREECE has also pulled the emergency brake: a three-week lockdown has been in effect since 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. With the exception of essential stores like supermarkets, everything is closed. There is a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Anyone wishing to go shopping or go to the doctor should notify the authorities by text message. Day care centers and primary schools are open, all other schools are closing.

In AUSTRIA, as in Germany, there is a partial foreclosure. Gastronomy and almost all of the cultural and leisure offer are initially closed until the end of November. Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., people are only allowed to leave their homes for a good reason. Unlike the spring lockdown, this time the commerce and most of the schools will remain open.

ONLY ESSENTIAL STORES ARE AUTHORIZED TO OPEN

With more than 1,500 people infected with the crown per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, Belgium and the Czech Republic have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic in Europe. The measures are therefore strict.

Most stores in BELGIUM are closed. Restaurants, cafes and bars are as dense as hairdressers, massages and beauty salons. There are only exceptions for essential matters. There are curfews at night. Each household can only receive one person per week; with singles there are two – but not at the same time.

In the CZECH REPUBLIC there is an emergency with extended exit restrictions and a nighttime curfew until November 20. Restaurants and schools as well as most stores are closed.

Since Saturday, the rules are also stricter in POLAND. Cinemas, theaters and shops in nearby shopping centers. Gyms and swimming pools are also closed. Hotels are only allowed to accept business travelers. Only grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

The NETHERLANDS have been partially locked out for three weeks. Museums, theaters, swimming pools, amusement parks and zoos are now also closed. Only a maximum of two people are allowed to meet in public, and no more than two guests per day should be received in private. All public buildings are closed. The tightening will apply initially for two weeks.

RED ZONES AND REGIONAL DIFFERENCES

ITALY, particularly affected by the first wave, tightened its rules on Friday. For the 60 million Italians, there is a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The country is divided into three risk zones: red, orange and yellow – depending on the rate of infection. Four regions are currently red – in the north the economically strong Lombardy, Piedmont and the Aosta Valley, and in the south of Calabria. People are only allowed to leave their homes during the day to go to work, to the doctor or to the supermarket. After protests, the government decided on Saturday evening on new relief measures for the businesses and workers affected.

In SPAIN – with the exception of the Canary Islands where the number of Corona is low – there is a nighttime curfew throughout the country. In addition, the rules are very different depending on the region. Most restaurants and cultural establishments are closed, almost all autonomous regions and many municipalities are cordoned off. Kindergartens and schools are always open. Some areas now require all day lockouts, such as in the spring. The government in Madrid has so far rejected this.

MASS TEST AS A SPECIAL MANNER

SLOVAKIA is taking a controversial special route. Already a week ago, almost all residents over the age of ten had a rapid antigen test within two days. 38,000 people who tested positive have since been in quarantine. A second round of mass testing followed on Saturday and Sunday. Those who cannot produce a negative test are not even allowed to go to work.

In the UK, Liverpool in the north-west of England is the first to test a full city for the corona virus. The approximately 500,000 inhabitants should undergo rapid tests within ten days. In England, gastronomic, cultural and sports centers have been closed since Thursday. Unlike Germany, the business – with the exception of supermarkets and a few other stores – is closed for a month. Schools and universities remain open. People should only leave their homes for compelling reasons before December 2.

Light measures and appeals to reason

SWEDEN made international headlines with its Sonderweg. There are hardly any restrictions there in a country comparison: citizens can still visit restaurants and pubs, but with a maximum of eight people at the same table. In addition, in many parts of the country there are urgent recommendations to avoid contact, local transport and events. Above all, the country relies on common sense.

Bars and restaurants are also always open in SWITZERLAND, but only until 11 p.m. Events of more than 50 people as well as sporting and cultural activities of more than 15 people are prohibited. The dance halls are closed. The individual cantons have taken even more stringent measures. There is also an extended mask requirement.

BULGARIA is one of the countries where a relatively large quantity is still permitted. There, restaurants and cafes are always open. However, a maximum of six customers can be seated at a table. Theaters and cinemas can open at 30 percent of their capacity. Sporting events can only be organized without an audience. Mouth and nose protection is also mandatory outdoors when distance is not possible.