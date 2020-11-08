Five facts about Roglic: bike at 1300 euros and higher values ​​

The 75th Tour of Spain ends with the last stage of 139.6 kilometers to Madrid. There is no longer any doubt about the victory for the general of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic. The vice-champion of the Tour de France is 24 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz on the flat.

Alto de la Covatilla (dpa) – For Primoz Roglic, the red jersey for the overall victory at La Vuelta is ready to be picked up in Madrid, like the previous year. The Slovenian just has to survive the last leg of a single piece after defending his first place with the last of his forces.

In the Tour de France, he was still the tragic figure when he lost the yellow jersey to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate day. Nevertheless, Roglic is the best cyclist of recent years: third in the Giro in 2019, winner of the Vuelta in 2019, second of the circuit in 2020 and now probably the next triumph of the Vuelta. Five facts about Roglic:

BOOK: His partner Lora Klinc wrote a book on Roglic called “Kilometer zero”. The work was created during the tour in Spain, which he won. It’s a kind of diary of the former volleyball player who accompanied the Vuelta in the caravan with their two-month-old son. No books are planned for this year.

HOUSE: Born in Trbovlje, Roglic grew up in the village of 1200 inhabitants of Kisovec. A miner’s son and a dentist’s assistant did what all sports-loving kids did: ski jumping. Because in Kisovec, there is an installation with five take-off tables and take-off lanes. Like many professional cyclists, Roglic now lives in Monaco.

JUMPS: Roglic has taken a big step forward in his ski jumper career. He has already managed 183 meters in the Mecca of the Planica ski jump. The Slovenian’s greatest success in his former profession was the title of junior world champion with the team in 2007.

RAD: Roglic paid a total of 1300 euros for his first used racing bike in 2012. He had raised money by selling his moped. Even at the start of his professional career, Roglic lacked money. At the end of 2015, he joined Jumbo-Visma for a minimum salary of 40,000 euros.

VO2MAX: Even before his cycling career, Roglic measured an oxygen absorption capacity of about 80 milliliters per minute and kilogram of body weight. He was part of quadruple Tour champion Chris Froome, who had similar values ​​at the start of his professional career.