Zverev fights for third consecutive title

Alexander Zverev continues to run from victory to victory. Even Rafael Nadal couldn’t stop the German number one in the Paris Masters. Now Zverev reaches his third consecutive title.

Paris (AP) – Alexander Zverev is playing his best tennis at the end of the season. During the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, the German number one will attack the Russian Daniil Medvedev for his third consecutive title this Sunday (3 p.m. / Sky).

More recently, Zverev had won both events in Cologne and thus qualified for the ATP final of the best eight professionals of the year in London from November 15. “Right now I feel good on the pitch,” Zverev said after his impressive semi-final victory over Spain’s world number two Rafael Nadal.

Against the Roland Garros champion, Zverev impressed in 6: 4, 7: 5 with a very focused and powerful performance from the start. With 37 winners and 15 aces, the 23-year-old smacked the number one seed Nadal around the ears and took the second victory of the seventh game with the perfect Mallorcan. “I am proud to have won against a player like Nadal and to be back in the final of a Masters tournament,” Zverev said. Boris Becker was the last German to succeed at Paris-Bercy 25 years ago.

Zverev seems to be able to easily hide the fact that the media is currently revolving around his private life and the assault allegations of his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharipova. “I’ve learned that there will always be people who don’t go well with you. They want you to fall when you are on top. It’s up to me not to let that happen, ”Zverev said after his win over Nadal.