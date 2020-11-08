After “thinking outside the box” in Leipzig: calls for a reassessment

Tens of thousands of people demonstrate in Leipzig against the Corona measures. After the premature dissolution of the meeting, the situation worsened. Walking should have consequences.

Leipzig (dpa) – After the escalation of protests against the Corona measures in Leipzig, calls for a political reassessment of events are strong.

The Saxon Greens demanded consequences: “Saxony’s security organs have lost confidence during (the demonstration) # le0711. Roland Wöller’s inaction as interior minister is no longer acceptable, ”the party wrote on Twitter. “There is a lot to do!” The left faction wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.

SPD member of the state parliament, Albrecht Pallas, also called for an assessment at a special meeting of the interior committee. The Saxony Minister of the Interior, Roland Wöller (CDU), for his part criticized the approval of the demonstration of “lateral reflection” by the higher administrative court (OVG). It was irresponsible to allow such a gathering with more than 16,000 people during a corona pandemic in downtown Leipzig, he said.

Police said on Saturday evening they had initiated 32 administrative offense cases and registered seven offenses – including forgery, insults and resistance to law enforcement officials. According to the camp center, the situation was calm early Sunday morning.

The left has spoken on Twitter about the state failure and a multi-dimensional event. “We have experienced a potential super-spreading event,” tweeted the party’s Saxon State Association. “We saw how valid hygiene requirements are systematically ignored in front of the police during this event.”

On Saturday in Leipzig, at least 20,000 people from all over Germany protested against the federal government’s corona measures. At first, the rally on Augustusplatz was rather peaceful. Then the city of Leipzig dispersed the protest because many people were not wearing nose and mouth covers and not keeping the minimum distance. But thousands of people resisted the disbandment and marched in the inner city ring road.

Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe said the crowd was allowed to stop in the ring as they could only have been restrained using massive force. There have been several arrests. “The escalation and ruthless behavior of the so-called lateral thinkers is shocking. They are chaotic, ”Saxony Economic Affairs Minister Martin Dulig (SPD) wrote on Twitter.

The city had actually wanted to move the demo to the outskirts to protect itself against infection. The Leipzig administrative court had confirmed it, the OVG had decided otherwise: it allowed a rally with 16,000 participants. Elevators were not allowed.