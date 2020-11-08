Bayern after classic victory at the top – Union surprise

Berlin (AP) – With a victory in the German football classic at Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern Munich maintained their leadership in the Bundesliga.

The record-breaking and defending champions beat Westphalia 3-2 (1-1) in Matchday 7’s best game, displacing RB Leipzig from first place after around three hours. The Saxons had previously temporarily taken the lead with a 3-0 (1-0) home victory over SC Freiburg, and are now in second place with 16 points. Bayern still have two points, BVB is third with 15 points.

Premier FC Union Berlin surprisingly climbed back up to fourth, once again led by a powerful Max Kruse – returning Arminia Bielefeld 5-0 (3-0). At the end of the table, the bottom of the table, FSV Mainz 05, and the penultimate FC Schalke 04 split 2: 2 (2: 1). Hertha BSC celebrated a 3-0 (1-0) at FC Augsburg and thus claimed Bruno Labbadia’s 100th Bundesliga victory. Promoted VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt played 2-2 (2-0). On Friday evening, 1. FC Köln could not complete their 17-game streak without a 1-1 win at Werder Bremen.

However, Bayern fell behind for the first time. Shortly before the break, Marco Reus scored 1-0 (45th), in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first section, David Alaba equalized. Robert Lewandowski struck just three minutes after the start of the second half, and Leroy Sané made the decision in the 80th minute, although Erling Haaland (83rd) again closed the gap. Bayern, who set a record of more than four decades with 27 goals after seven games, are concerned about a potentially serious knee injury for national player Joshua Kimmich. A diagnosis was still pending.

The Leipziger used three dormant balls for their shots by Ibrahima Konaté (26th), captain Marcel Sabitzer (70th / foul penalty) and Angelino (89th). “In the early stages in particular, we were directly dangerous, had nice set pieces and often made the right decisions,” said coach Julian Nagelsmann. Opponents of Freiburg have to look down with just six points from the previous seven games.

In the duel of the winners, Mainz took the lead with a penalty, which Daniel Brosinski converted in the sixth minute. After a free kick from Mark Uth (36th), Mainz was awarded another penalty before the break: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored 2-1 (45th + 2). A self-defeating goal by Jeremiah St. Juste (82nd) ​​saved the penultimate Schalke by a point at the bottom of the Mainz table. But: 23 league games without a win for the Royal Blues.

A dazzling start with Keita Endo’s goal in the third minute – the Union’s second fastest goal in the Bundesliga – and the 2-0 thanks to Robert Andrich (13th) after a presentation by Max Kruse quickly ensured clarity. Geraldo Becker (45th + 2) increased before the break. And then the penalty expert Kruse was allowed to play: 4-0 in the 52nd minute, Cédric Teuchert scored the fifth goal (89th). Bielefelder Arminen received their fifth consecutive defeat.

After five games without a win, Hertha again had a line. Matheus Cunha put the capital in the 44th minute with a penalty against Augsburg. Dodi Lukebakio (52nd) was there a few minutes after the break, before Krzystof Piatek (86th) made everything clear for the team of coach Bruno Labbadia.

Nicolás González’s 2-0 lead (17th / foul penalty) to his starting XI and Gonzalo Castro (37th) was not enough for VfB to win. The guests fought to come back and crossed goals from Andre Silva (61.) and David Abraham (75.) to equalize.