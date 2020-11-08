The cemented power structures of FC Bayern in Dortmund

Dortmund (AP) – FC Bayern have once again confidently fended off Borussia Dortmund’s attack on their one rule.

With the 3: 2 (1: 1) at the top of the league on hitherto equal points, the Munich side extended their lead on the table and thus cemented the long-standing power structure in German football for the moment. The Munich side are worried about the possible knee injury of Joshua Kimmich, who had to limp in the first half.

As so often in previous years, the record champions proved to be the most mature team in a duel with their longtime rivals and came after goals from David Alaba (45th + 4), Robert Lewandowski (48th) and Leroy Sané (80th) in the empty signal. Iduna Park to a deserved victory. In contrast, Borussia’s hope for their first win against Bayern in two years turned out to be wishful thinking. The interim header of Marco Reus (45th) and the late goal of Erling Haaland (83rd) could not change that.

“We deserved to win the game because we were a little faster at the right time and also a little more ripped off. We walked and were able to go full throttle for over 90 minutes. We are in the spiral, where things go fast. Then you have to swim with this wave, ”said Leon Goretzka. In contrast, the former Mats Hummels from Munich was disappointed: “There was a lack of freshness today. We didn’t dominate it, but luck wasn’t on our side either. We had a lot of huge scoring chances that we didn’t use. “

The fact that Hummels got back into shape in time after his thigh injury and returned to the starting lineup should actually give BVB some extra wings after four straight wins. But already in the first minute threatened the deficit when Robert Lewandowski hit the outside net closely.

With that, Bayern, who were able to count on Leon Goretzka again and were changed to two positions from the 6-2 at Salzburg, achieved a first exclamation point. Rapid pressure from the Munich team created visible problems for BVB. Bayern’s development play also seemed more determined. This was also reflected in the odds ratio. Only a quick reaction from BVB goalkeeper Roman Bürki with a header from Goretzka (14th) prevented the guest from leading.

In its distress, BVB turned to the counterattack – and almost succeeded. But striker Erling Haaland (22nd) narrowly missed the goal after a pass from Giovanni Reyna. It was fitting for the game now more open that just two minutes later Bayern applauded the alleged lead. Lewandowski’s goal was revoked after a one-minute review in Cologne’s video cellar due to a tight position.

Not only this decision upset Bayern. Kimmich’s failure, who had to be substituted after a foul on Haaland in the 37th minute, cost Elan. “I hope for Josh, for Bayern, for the DFB that he will come out of the number reasonably in shape. He is a footballer and a great guy, ”said ex-Bayern professional Himmels. Borussia took advantage of the Munich shock to take the lead: a pass from Raphael Guerreiro pushed Reus, until then rather discreet, into the network with a massive direct purchase. This ended BVB’s 332-minute scoreless Bundesliga lull against FC Bayern.

The Dortmunders’ joy only lasted a short time. Before halftime, of all the people Alaba, whose contract negotiations have caused unrest in Munich for weeks, came together after a free kick from the edge of the penalty area to compensate.

Bayern have found their way back to their former weight – and soon after the restart caused the next disillusionment at BVB. After a cross from Lucas Hernandez, former Dortmund Lewandowski went there and scored 2-1. When Kingsley Coman shot from the post three minutes later, Munich were close to the preliminary decision.

The deficit initially threw Favre’s team out of step. Bayern took more and more control over the game. And yet there were opportunities for BVB via Reyna (63rd) and Reus (68th). But in both cases, national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was there. So it was the replacement Sané, who rose for Bayern, before Haaland again caused tensions. Reus even then had a good chance to equalize (87th). Lewandowski celebrated again in the stoppage time, but the Pole’s goal was again ruled out for offside.