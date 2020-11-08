‘Gladiador’ will air on Portuguese television this month

Ridley Scott fans will be glued to the screen with Cinemundo’s proposals for November.

Put on a comfy outfit, grab the blanket, hot chocolate and popcorn, and reserve a spot in front of the television at home. November will be an action packed month, and if you’re a fan of the Ridley Scott movies, you’ll love it even more.

The British filmmaker has been chosen by the Cinemundo channel as director of the month. This means that in November it will be possible to see some of his greatest hits on television. Mondays from November 16 to 30 are already reserved for Scott, always with an appointment at 9:10 pm.

The first to be shown is “A Lenda da Floresta”, a film that mixes adventure, fantasy and a bit of romance and where Tom Cruise is the protagonist. On November 23, you can watch “All the Money in the World,” a 2017 production that tells the true story of a kidnapping and which earned Christopher Plummer the Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The latest film to be screened will be “Gladiator,” the 30th, which won five Oscars – including Best Actor, for Russell Crowe – and was nominated for seven others.