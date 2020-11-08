Sports

FC Bayern fear Kimmich – knee injury

November 8, 2020

Dortmund (AP) – German soccer champions FC Bayern Munich are worried about national player Joshua Kimmich.

The midfielder apparently injured his knee more seriously during the top-level game at Borussia Dortmund (3-2) and had to be replaced. Supported by two supervisors, Kimmich left the field. At first there was no precise diagnosis. “There is no reason to give water level reports,” Sky coach Hansi Flick said.

Kimmich was injured when he fouled BVB striker Erling Haaland, for whom he also received a yellow card. Last season the best player Kimmich decided on the best game in Dortmund with his goal. “He’s one of our key players in this role,” Flick said: “Failure wouldn’t be so easy for us to cope with.”

Kimmich is expected to start the journey back to Munich with the team. “I hope for Josh, for Bayern, for the DFB that he will come out of the number reasonably in shape. He’s a footballer and a great guy, ”said ex-Bayern professional Mats Hummels. Kimmich’s teammate Leon Goretzka hopes the injury isn’t that bad: “The Jo has stable ligaments and good healing meat. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for him. “

