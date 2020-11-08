Vasco Palmeirim: “I was very shy, introverted, I was not the clown of the gang”

Between television and radio, Vasco Palmeirim continues at a thousand hours. The pandemic even slowed it down, but it never stopped it. And 41 years old can get in the way at times, but they haven’t robbed you of the fun you do things with.

In a year in which he lived this other adventure, which is to be a father for the second time and in times of pandemic, the presenter won on Sunday evening on Portuguese television with the return of “The Voice Portugal”. In addition, “Joker” was a hit (also on RTP1) and continues to liven up the mornings of thousands and thousands of Portuguese on Rádio Comercial.

In “The Voice Portugal” there are less hugs, but Vasco Palmeirim is there, able to give a friendly word when his voice falters to a competitor. Amidst his busy schedule, the presenter spoke to NiT. Life does not stop, even during a pandemic. The important thing is to know how to set an example.

We are used to a Vasco Palmeirim in hyperactive mode. Has the pandemic forced you to slow down?

Thanks thanks. Especially in physical terms. I walked around, radio – “Joker”, “Joker” – radio, and literally for a while I had to slow down and stay home. It was new to me. I stayed here, in my oldest son’s room. I had to ask your permission to use your facilities [risos]. I had to stay in those first days in detention. From the moment I was able to resume work, I returned to accelerated mode. This is something I cannot complain about. It is very important to keep working.

How did it work at that time? On the radio, for example, there was a time when many listeners drove less.

Yes, there was a big change: everyone did and listened to the radio differently. At one point we also broadcast the radio on Facebook, we opened the doors to our house for people. It was great news for us and for the people: they were watching the radio.

Was it hard?

Technically, it was very complicated. There is always that one or two second delay and there are five of us doing the program. At the beginning, it was difficult, it was necessary to organize a sort of diagram of fingers in the air so as not to cross. In comedy, there was also this delay. We said a joke but had no reaction at the time. Have they heard? It was different but it was done and I think we did a good job. After all this madness, there were people to thank for having a bit of normalcy, and that normalcy was Rádio Comercial. It was an adventure.

How is this return of “The Voice Portugal” going? Did you miss it?

Had, had. The big mystery was how to do this during a pandemic and it was hard to imagine “The Voice” without the group of people when the chair turns. We had to adapt to this reality. It’s complicated, there are no hugs or kisses, there are elbows. The party is different but the results and the audiences we have had show that it is going well. I always like to point out that the mentors are very important, the chemistry, the setting, but the most important is the voice of the competitors. If the voices are not good, we have no program. And we have another spectacular edition.

There have been changes.

Yes, this phase of the fighting had to be changed, it was a phase in which there was very close contact between two competitors with the mentor. We had to find a new way of doing it, in which each contestant chose the song and an opponent. But in essence, the whole program is there. “The Voice” remains “The Voice”.

He also changed his role. In addition to being a presenter on “The Voice”, he still has a certain side of psychology.

Yes, it is a program in which there are tears of joy and sadness and with that side of a psychologist. Sometimes we see the competitor breaking down and the desire is to kiss and remember that this is just a TV show, and if there are tears it is because the music is the most important and it is worth to keep fighting. Sometimes there’s that side without the hug. We all have conversations, but that side of almost grabbing your chin and lifting your head, this year hasn’t worked out. It was perhaps the most complicated part for me.

It was important not to stop.

I strongly believe that we need to lead by example. Rádio Comercial is the number one radio station in the country, “The Voice” reaches nearly a million people. We need to lead by example, even when we sometimes fear that the program will not work as well. We have to tell people that today is reality. And carry on.

At 41, he keeps his childish air.

Where do you feel most at home, on TV or on the radio?

I feel perfectly at home in both. On the radio I have been with “O Programa da Manhã” for many years, on television I am sometimes asked what I think about certain programs and if I don’t, I won’t. I only do things where I feel good and where I think I can be an asset. When I’m not feeling well, I say no. That’s why I accept it: it’s because I feel at home.

When did you find out you liked this side of the communicator?

From an early age, when I thought about what I wanted to do, I realized it had to do with communication. I entered social communication without really knowing what to do but knowing that was the way. It could be “n” things. I went while waiting for the light to appear and it would appear with the radio chair. I realized that was it. It was a challenge, it had a writing, production side, it could have a more humorous or informative side, everything depended on the text and my voice. And I was lucky to have been invited to do a radio course at the end of my course. When I lost my shyness in school and realized that I even had an easy time conversing with strangers, I realized that it could work for me. Fortunately, everything worked out fine. Today I look at my 41 years, I have been doing radio since 2002, television since 2009, I am very happy with everything I have done.

How was that child? Could you be quiet in class?

I was very shy. He was a super introverted guy, he just wanted to be with my friends playing ball. In the classes I had attention, it was not the class clown. In the ninth or tenth grade, when I started to gain a little more ease, I knew how to distinguish: I was not picky in class. Then I became more outgoing. I remember I didn’t joke with girls, if there was a girl I found funnier, I would stay silent as a rat. But I started to detach myself, which helped me achieve what I wanted.

There was nothing like wanting to be on stage.

My parents were related to the arts, my mother was a dancer, and my father was a conductor. I remember very well when I was a little girl and my father giving a concert at Convento do Carmo, over there in Chiado, and at the end my mother gives me a bouquet of flowers to give to my father on stage. And I “no, I don’t want to go on stage”. And it was one of my cousins ​​who went to give the flowers to my father. I didn’t even have the courage for that.

Was it necessary to work this outgoing side?

Everything is working. It is one thing to have this spontaneous nature, it is another to realize that within your region, spontaneity has rules and techniques. All of this is being formed. The first part is to understand if yours allows you to be in front of a camera or a microphone. You have 40 seconds to fill the chorizo, pass the phrase, and see if you can get on the mike and speak. Then there are more technical things, on television you have to know where the light is, the camera, everything that can be learned. There are those who like the radio side because it’s a little more hidden, there is a bit of privacy for those who don’t like cameras so much. But I really like both sides.

He is 41 years old but he still has that childish face and energy.

Oh, my darling, these are my genes [risos]. My dad didn’t give me a beard, I still have half a dozen facial hair and this kid looks.

Aren’t you forty years old?

Do not know. I feel the same Vasco that I always have been. Obviously, there are little things that now cost a little more.

For example?

Look, I remember doing the radio program before and having a Super Bock Super Rock in Lisbon, before the festival even got to Meco. It was a poster with everything I had heard at the time: Bloc Party, LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire. It was the festival of my dreams. And every day I would come out at three in the morning, go home to sleep for an hour or two, and at seven in the morning it was really cool doing the schedule. Today, it’s impossible, if I don’t sleep my five, six hours, it’s no longer possible. But I still like what I like when I started. When I started doing rights on “The Voice” on Sunday night, the following Monday was free. Now it costs a little. Recovery is not so easy anymore, but the love and the will to do things has not changed. I’m not even saying that I haven’t done anything for 40 years.

Who do you tend to spend more time with on the streets, young or old?

Both I get messages from “Oh Vasco take a picture over there that my 7 year old son is your fan” like “Oh Vasco make a video for my grandma who is 80 years old and who you love”. I usually say in a joke that I go to kids and old people, those in the middle don’t like me [risos]. Kids surprise me on the radio so much, they love Christmas carols, like they do on “Joker”. And I am also that grandson that older women adore. And I am very happy with it. What I want is for my work to be well received. It’s great with the younger ones, who are a hard to reach audience, and the older ones are really good because in some cases they even watch TV as a business.

You were a father for the second time this year, weren’t you? Between the pandemic and something new, I think 2020 is a special year.

Yes, yes, we had a baby covid. He was born in May, at the height of his confinement, and is used to seeing everyone wearing a mask. Stranger. The birth of the youngest was quite different. Fortunately, I was able to attend the delivery. I had the test about 48 hours before and was able to attend the delivery, but I did not leave the hospital room for about four days. But I got the most important thing, which was to be there. And now, it’s time to take advantage of the child, even in this pandemic. Luckily he is a super healthy kid, he always laughs and I have a spectacular reaction every time I get home. This time we didn’t have these parties for family and friends, they get to know him better through photos and video calls. But you have to follow the rules. When this is all over, we’ll see when, but life has to go on and this is how it should be. The pandemic is here but our life goes on.