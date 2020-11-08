Two goals from Messi in Barcelona prevail against Betis Sevilla

Barcelona (AP) – With two goals after being substituted, superstar Lionel Messi has scored FC Barcelona for their third victory of the season at the Spanish soccer league.

The Argentine scored the Catalans’ groundbreaking goals in the 5-2 (1-1) win over Real Betis Sevilla in the 61st minute with a penalty and the 82nd minute. Messi only came into play for young star Ansu Fati in the second half. The 18-year-old tore a meniscus in his left knee, his club announced in the evening.

The other goals for Barcelona come in the empty Camp Nou stadium Ousmane Dembélé (22nd), Antoine Griezmann (49th) and Pedri (90th). Antonio Sanabria (45th + 2) and Loren Moron (73rd) met for the guests where Aissa Mandi saw red because of handball on the goal line (60th). After a bad start to the season, Barcelona moved from twelfth to eighth place, Sevilla remain seventh.