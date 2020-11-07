Paris Saint-Germain consolidates its first place – Kehrer injured

Paris (AP) – French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain have won the best game in Ligue 1 and consolidated their lead in the standings despite continuing staff issues.

Three days after the 2-1 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig, German coach Thomas Tuchel’s team beat Stade Rennes 3-0 (2-0) in the home stadium. With his two goals in the 21st and 73rd minutes, Argentina’s Angel di Maria was the decisive man of the match. Moise Kean put the Parisians in the lead in the 11th minute.

As in the Champions League, PSG had to do without its stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé as well as Marco Verratti at the Parc des Princes stadium. In addition, Idrissa Gana Gueye and a few minutes later also German international Thilo Kehrer had to leave the pitch due to an injury in the first half.