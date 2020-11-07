Ulm basketball players start with win in Würzburg in season

Würzburg (dpa) – Ratiopharm Ulm started the new Bundesliga basketball season with an away victory. Coach Jarka Lakovic’s team won against s.Oliver Würzburg with 90:77 (42:41). The game took place without a spectator due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the three quarters, it was a tough game and even. Then the Ulm guests ensured clear conditions with a 15-0 run towards the end of the third round. The winning team was able to count on national player Andreas Obst, who was the game’s top scorer with 25 points. Troy Caupain also convinced in the last quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the last ten minutes. It was Mark Ogden who met the most guests, with 19 points.

Previously, the games scheduled for Saturday between medi Bayreuth against Telekom Baskets Bonn, Jobstairs Gießen 46ers against Mitteldeutscher BC and Hakro Merlins Crailsheim against Niners Chemnitz had been canceled due to positive corona tests. There are no catch-up dates yet.