TCL C715 QLED TV: is it worth paying less for a QLED TV? | Revision / Revision

You no longer need to spend too much to get out of an LED TV. LG OLEDs are still very expensive, but QLED models are starting to be competitively priced. We recently tested the Q80T, a Samsung 4K QLED TV that’s still above 5,000, but launches this year may cost less.

So today we present to you the analysis of TCL’s C715 TV, a QLED that can cost less than three thousand. Is the difference too big? Is his Android TV working well? We’ve answered that and more in this review here on TudoCelular.com.

Departures 01 Sep

Android January 30

Design and connections

To have a lower price, reductions must be made. And this is somewhat true on the C715. It is possible to see simpler finishes on this TV, like in the matte plastic back, but the metallic finish on the edges and chin brings elegance.

Underneath the display, in addition to the hidden speakers, is a gray fabric module that accommodates the power LEDs, infrared sensors, and Google Assistant LEDs. It’s like a Nest Mini apartment under the TV. The edges are quite thin, although the TV is over two inches thick at the thickest part. In the thinnest part, it’s an inch.

The legs are made of a metal alloy and are lightweight, V-shaped, and the cool thing is that you can put them in two places and adapt the legs to whatever furniture you have, and they make the TV very firm. If you want to hang on the wall, there are standard VESA 200 holes, and it weighs 14 pounds.

All connections are turned to the side, which makes it easy to use. On the left side, there is only the power cable, and on the right, all the connections, without any cable management system.

We have: one USB, one LAN, two HDMI, one RF for antenna or cable, digital audio, another HDMI, another USB, one AV that needs an adapter that comes in the box and one for headphones. HDMI is 2.0, including ARC for better sound quality.

For wireless connections, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Below them, a multifunction button and another to turn off the microphone.

How does AndroidTV work?

Between a Samsung and a TCL, a big difference lies in the system of these SmartTVs. While the South Korean uses Tizen, the Chinese bring AndroidTV to their TVs, just like Sony. On the C715, it is in 9 Pie version.

It’s a serious and handy interface, with a top section that contains search controls, inputs, a system accelerator (yes, we have to have it on an Android TV), and settings.

Below, the first track gives access to some apps and the following tracks are apps that you have chosen and that display the content that you have. Music apps have a player at the start of the house. AndroidTV is not intuitive like Tizen and WebOS, but it will be ideal for those who like to tinker with the system a lot.

Just like on an Android phone, you can change permissions, clear cache, access developer area, and more. So many things make it one of the slower systems on smart TVs, and navigating the interface takes time and apps can take a while to open.

Like all 2020 TVs, this one has voice assistants. The most complete of them is Google Assistant, an integral part of AndroidTV, and it has a function visible only on more expensive devices: it allows voice commands without using the command, and with it you can control the TV itself, open apps, and also control smart home devices.





It’s also the only TV we’ve tested so far that lets you use the Assistant with the TV turned off, but you can only do that if you turn the TV off by voice command. If you use the controller, it does not work.

It also has Alexa, but only Work With Alexa feature, which means you can’t use Alexa on your TV, but you can use your Alexa devices to control that TV. However, it is strange, because it does not allow you to turn on the TV, just turn off or change the volume and the like.

Finally, like a good AndroidTV, it has a built-in Chromecast, and it enters the familiar interface if you stay for a while without touching the connected TV. This makes it easy to mirror content, whether from screen, photos and videos on Androids with the Home app and even on iOS.

With a certain part of the offering of apps available for smartphones, AndroidTV is the system with the largest offering of apps and games for a TV, it’s a huge library with pretty much everything you need. , except AppleTV. Besides the expected, there are good things like Crunchyroll, Twitch, Tidal, Looke, Steam Link and others.

The number of games is huge near other systems, but not all of them will run at a good speed. Some can be played using the TV control, others require the use of gamepads via Bluetooth or USB.

MagiConnect control and application

Controlling the TV is special, starting with the fact that it is Bluetooth. I had no problem with disconnecting and it could be used further than normal, but its usability is not very good. It doesn’t even have a mute button.

There are no buttons for media control, you must use the navigation buttons to access the onscreen controls. Some buttons are very similar in shape and relief, and the icon is printed in white on gray, which makes it difficult to use, whether looking at them or not.

Two buttons are special: the home button opens an app drawer and Ok opens a drop-down menu above an app with quick options, functions similar to Android for mobile. There are shortcut buttons for Netflix and Globoplay, and a dedicated one for the assistant. For this there is also a microphone in the control.

Although TCL has at least four apps for its TVs, only one is the right one, and installing more than one is a problem for everyone. The good one is the MagiConnect Android TV Remote Control Roku TV TCL, a very small name.

Best functions are to emulate keyboard and TV control on phone screen, capture screen, view videos, music and pictures directly from phone, perform sharing screen and even a feature that automatically lowers the volume of the TV when you receive a call. on the cell phone.

Image and sound quality

The bigger question here is whether a three thousand reais QLED faces one that can cost twice as much. And the answer is, if you are not very demanding, you can take the cheaper one with no problem. It is better than an ordinary LED and satisfies in several points.

A QLED is nothing more than an improved LED, with an extra layer. After the light panel at the bottom of the screen, there is a layer of quantum dots, semiconductor particles, nanoscale, which allows better control of energy and light, bringing more brightness and colors more faithful to the images.





But it’s still an LED panel, so it can’t get blacks as deep as an OLED. Another advantage is the presence of a local dimming of the micro type. This is when the TV is able to turn off parts of the LED panel behind it to enhance detail in dark scenes and not to burst light.

The mic type isn’t as good as the Full Array we have on more expensive models like Samsung’s, but it does mean it varies the contrast in different areas of the screen and is better than a common LED panel.

It is a canvas with very strong colors, even vibrant red in certain situations. The brightness is strong, the contrast is interesting and the sharpness is good. In this, the C715 owes nothing to the more expensive QLED models.





When we place a solid color image on the screen, we can see spots on the edges. While that’s not a good thing, more expensive QLED displays also have some sort of blemish.

Bottom-up content in Full HD and the like is reasonable, and a lot of artifacts can be seen. The dynamic contrast is present and interesting, and the viewing angle leaves nothing to be desired.

Dolby Vision and HDR10 + are supported and are enabled when you play content with these technologies, such as YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix, providing more vivid colors and better picture contrast. The lower price does pay a price here: it’s not 120Hz, it doesn’t bring those smoother images.

And speaking of fluidity, that makes it not very ideal for gaming. There’s even a game mode available, but it doesn’t do much and you’ll be playing at 60Hz. Additionally, HDMI connections are 2.0 and not 2.1, allowing for a lower data transmission rate. Another current mode is sport, and only there is no other user defined profile.

In the sound, there is not much to say. There are no predefined profiles for the audio and you have to set everything manually. There are two speakers of 10W each, and they even support Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD.

It’s loud and clear enough at moderate volumes, without much fluctuation in volume, and a good fit for the audio of most movies and TV shows. If you want more depth and reality, you better buy a sound bar or a home theater.

Finished

The T7’s C715 was launched for 4,000 reais but, as I said, it sits at just under 3,000 reais. This causes its shortcomings near a more expensive model like a Samsung Q80T because the price is worth it and what matters is your choice.

It is not suitable for high performance games like the new PS5 or Xbox Series S or X consoles, nor for PC mirroring. Its interface is not very fast and is more technical, with few predefined things. It’s not 120Hz. If these things don’t make any difference to you, it’s a potential choice.

The quality of its QLED display practically touches Samsung, costing over two thousand reais less, it has extras like the built-in Chromecast, plenty of apps, independent voice commands and thin edges, with a beautiful look.

If you need to save money and want better picture quality besides plenty of apps, go for the C715. If you want something a little more polished and faster, you can invest in a model from previous years from Samsung, like the Q60T.

So, do you think the C715 is worth the price? Would you like to replace your home TV with a TCL QLED? We want to hear what you think, leave your comments below!