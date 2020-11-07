Sports

German dart duo reach quarter-finals with confidence |

rej November 7, 2020

Salzburg (dpa) – German dart duo Max Hopp and Gabriel Clemens have reached the quarter-finals of the Tag Team World Cup in Salzburg.

Hesse and Saarland won their two singles against the Greek sovereign. “German giant” Clemens presented a 4-1 win over John Michael, before Hopp cleared it up with a 4-0 over Veniamin Symeonidis. The double required in the event of a tie has therefore been canceled. On Friday night, Germany won 5-0 against Finland. On Sunday, the quarter-finals will be played against the winner of the Netherlands against Spain.

Ahead of Germany, other favorites bought tickets for the final day in Salzburg in the second round. England (2-0 against Lithuania), Austria (2-0 against Portugal) and Belgium (2-0 in a duel with Latvia) won with confidence. Big favorites Wales struggled a little more in a 2-1 win over scorched winners Scotland last year. The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday afternoon before the semi-finals and the evening final.

