Major US Cities Celebrate Biden Election Victory

New York (AP) – Dance, drink and cry: Liberal cities across the United States have hosted the election of President Donald Trump with a big party.

“You are fired,” shouted people outside the White House in Washington, in front of which thousands gathered on Saturday shortly after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election.

Biden flags and flags of the Black Lives Matter movement were waved alongside those of the United States, along with champagne, dancing and music. There was also great euphoria in the East Coast metropolis of New York City. Just seconds after several US media outlets declared Biden the winner, cheers and horns erupted in the streets. People were clapping, shouting and clapping.

Thousands of people flocked to the famous Times Square from all directions. The metropolis has not seen a celebration like this since the coronavirus epidemic in the spring. Many wore masks, but some were huddled together. The streets around the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, by contrast, were largely cordoned off. New York is Trump’s hometown.

TV stations also showed photos of people celebrating the holiday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The city’s outstanding votes were ultimately decisive in making Biden the winner in the state and therefore across the country as well. The American metropolises on the east and west coasts are considered liberal and democratic. According to the first results, Joe Biden won the vast majority of votes there.

Clearly, supporters of the outgoing president, who the “USA Today” newspaper reported, gathered in state capitals and protested against alleged electoral fraud. Over the past few days, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing strong evidence.

According to the article, some protesters rallied under the slogan “Stop the theft” in Albany, New York, and Michigan’s capital Lansing. There they shouted “We won” and held up signs saying “This is not over”. Hundreds of supporters of the president gathered in the South Carolina capital Columbia on Saturday. According to the local newspaper “The Post and Courier”, they chanted “We are the silent majority”.

In Austin, the capital of Texas, protesters from both sides clashed, as reported by the local ABC television station. Initially, no violent incident was reported. Prior to the election, however, there were concerns that, given the deep divisions in the United States, riots or clashes between the camps of Trump and Biden supporters after the election.