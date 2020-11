Bayern set a record with 27 goals after seven match days |

Dortmund.

After seven match days in the Bundesliga, coach Hansi Flick’s side scored 27 goals thanks to a 3-2 victory in the classic at Borussia Dortmund.

It was the last time Borussia Mönchengladbach had a successful 1973/1974 season after so many games.