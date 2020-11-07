Relief in Germany after Biden’s victory in US elections

Berlin (AP) – Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election brought relief to all parties in Germany.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote to the 77-year-old man that his election was linked to “the hope of reliability, sanity and persistent work on solutions in a troubled world”. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wished Biden “luck and success from the bottom of her heart.” “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to meet the great challenges of our time.” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) campaigned for the restart of badly damaged relations with the United States. “We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic start, a New Deal.”

On the fourth day after the election, the AP news agency and several U.S. broadcasters saw Biden on Saturday with over 270 voters and therefore unattainable in front of incumbent President Donald Trump. This means that Biden, 77, is considered the winner of the election in the United States and is called president-elect. Outgoing President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in several states against the results or the new count of votes cast.

In four years of Trump, German-American relations had fallen to a low point. The political Berlin now hopes for a marked improvement. This was also expressed by Federal President Steinmeier in his congratulations. “With your presidency the hopes of countless people are linked, far beyond the borders of your country, including in Germany,” he wrote. Biden represents an America that knows the value of alliances and friends, reliability and trust. “You will find a strong partner in Germany. Let us renew the transatlantic partnership with our European neighbors. Germany is ready to stand by your side for a better, more peaceful and just world. “

Merkel had not yet commented on the US presidential election. “I look forward to working with President Biden in the future,” she wrote. His congratulations to Trump four years ago were more distant. On the basis of shared values, “I offer the future President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, close cooperation,” she wrote at the time.

According to information from European circles, there has been a vote within the European Union on when the congratulations should be addressed. The decision was made at 7 p.m. German time, an hour and a half after it was clear Biden had won.

CSU boss Markus Söder commented on the election result with the slogan “Yes, he can!” – alluding to the motto of the presidency of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, “Yes we can!”. Biden was Obama’s vice president. “I am very relieved that the election thriller ended well,” Söder added. “My confidence in American democracy has grown again.”

Opposition reactions were also relieved: “All differences of opinion with the United States will not go away, but there is a chance for a new start in the transatlantic partnership. We Europeans should use them, ”wrote Christian Lindner, head of the FDP. Green leader Annalena Baerbock tweeted: “What a liberating message!”

Left-wing boss Katja Kipping said Joe Biden’s election was good news, if not heartwarming. In view of the surprisingly good result of outgoing defeated Donald Trump, she wrote: “Almost half of the votes went to a loud-mouthed liar who daily showed his contempt for democracy, women and anyone who dared to do so. contradict.”

AfD parliamentary group leaders Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland also praised Biden, but referred to Trump’s ongoing lawsuits. “We accept the democratic decision made by the citizens of the United States and are confident that any irregularity in the accounts will be resolved quickly through the rule of law.”