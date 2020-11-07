Relief in Germany after Biden’s victory

Berlin (AP) – Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election brought relief to all parties in Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) campaigned on Twitter on Saturday for a resumption of badly damaged relations with the United States.

“We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic start, a New Deal.” Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a similar statement: “There is now a chance to open an exciting new chapter in transatlantic relations.”

“Yes, he can!” Wrote CSU boss Markus Söder, referring to the presidential motto of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, “Yes, we can!”. Biden was Obama’s vice president. “I am very relieved that the election thriller ended well,” Söder added. “My confidence in American democracy has grown again. Now the bizarre spectacle of the past few days should come to an end. “

On the fourth day after the election, the AP news agency and several U.S. broadcasters saw Biden on Saturday with over 270 voters and therefore unattainable in front of incumbent President Donald Trump. This means that Biden, 77, is considered the winner of the election in the United States and is called president-elect. Outgoing President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in several states against the results or the new count of votes cast.

In four years of Trump, German-American relations had fallen to a low point. Now the governing coalition of CDU / CSU and SPD is hoping for a marked improvement.

“The world breathes a sigh of relief,” tweeted CDU politician Friedrich Merz, who is one of the party’s presidential candidates. “With you there is a chance that Europe and America can once again work better together and unite for peace and freedom in the world.”

Opposition reactions were also relieved: “All differences of opinion with the United States will not go away, but there is a chance for a new start in the transatlantic partnership. We Europeans should use them, ”wrote Christian Lindner, head of the FDP. Green leader Annalena Baerbock tweeted: “What a liberating message!”

Left-wing boss Katja Kipping said Joe Biden’s election was good news, if not heartwarming. In view of the surprisingly good result of outgoing defeated Donald Trump, she wrote: “Almost half of the votes got a loud-mouthed liar who showed his contempt for democracy, women and anyone who dared to contradict him every day. Donald Trump’s call to stop the vote count reveals his contempt for democracy. “

Only the AfD initially received no high-level reaction.