Coach Hütter hopes for Rode’s return soon

Stuttgart (dpa) – Coach Adi Hütter of Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt does not appear to be expecting a long break for his ailing midfielder Sebastian Rode.

“I hope he will be in good shape again after the international break,” Hütter said after the Hessians 2-2 (0-2) at VfB Stuttgart. Rode was absent from the match due to mild tendon irritation on his buttocks, as the club had announced shortly before.

“He had some slight problems during the week, which we saw in the game against Bremen. The risk was just too great for us, ”said Hütter. “We must try to get the problem out of the international truce.” Eintracht’s next league opponent is RB Leipzig on 21 November (6.30 p.m.).