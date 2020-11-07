Biden wins presidential election – Trump doesn’t want to give in

Washington (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the historic election in the United States. With a victory in key Pennsylvania state, the 77-year-old passed the 270-voter mark required to be successful on Saturday after days of election crimes.

The former vice-president of Barack Obama was “honored and humble” in a first reaction. Outgoing President Donald Trump immediately made it known that he did not want to give in to defeat. He said: “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

This means the United States faces another difficult week after an unprecedented election campaign. Trump has already dispatched an army of lawyers to prevent his departure from the White House. The 74-year-old wants to go to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court. Since election night he has talked about fraud again and again without presenting any evidence. Unlike the United States, Trump has also refrained from calling out the winner and admitting defeat.

The oath is scheduled for January 20 of next year. Biden is already called “President Elect” in the USA. For the ex-senator, the electoral victory is the culmination of a career spanning more than four decades. From 2008 to 2016, he was Obama’s vice president. At 78, he would be the oldest president to take office in US history. As deputy chair, Senator Kamala Harris, 56, would be the first woman and the first black to hold the post. The news sparked cheers on the streets of New York and other major cities.

With Biden’s success, an election thriller comes to an end like the United States has never seen before. The first to air after days of tremors was CNN news channel on Saturday shortly before 5:30 p.m. with Biden’s victory. The broadcaster also hit Biden with the state of Pennsylvania, which has 20 voters. With that, Biden passed the magic bar of 270 votes. The other channels followed soon after, including Trump’s favorite channel, Fox News. The besieged state of Nevada was also seen as a success for Biden.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count has taken longer. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

Kudos to Biden immediately came from the federal government. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) congratulated him in these terms: “I wish him good luck and success from the bottom of my heart. (…) I look forward to working with President Biden in the future. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to face the great challenges of our time. “Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has campaigned for a resumption of the severely damaged relationship.“ We look forward to working with the next US government, ”he wrote on Twitter.“ We want to invest in it. our cooperation for a new transatlantic start, a New Deal. “

Trump had offended many partners with his unconventional manner. He threatened NATO allies to pull the United States out of the alliance and started trade disputes with the EU and China. Its world policy was under the motto “America First”.

Biden appealed to his compatriots in his hometown of Wilmington: “Once the election campaign is over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.” During the evening, he wanted to address the nation as “president-elect” with a speech. Biden now enjoys increased protection from the Secret Service.

Trump, who hadn’t left the White House in days, was on the golf course at crucial times. He then spread the message on Twitter: “We all know why Joe Biden recklessly claims to be the winner and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him – they don’t want the truth to be revealed.” Biden is not “confirmed as a winner of any state.”

The statements of the outgoing president initially have no legal impact. But they mark an escalation in the political dispute over the election. Trump declared himself the winner on election night for the White House. He immediately accused Democrats of wanting to “steal” the election.

In Tuesday’s vote, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for election. To govern, Biden could count on the majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives. His party was initially unable to ensure control of the second chamber of parliament, the Senate. The majority in the United States Senate for the next two years will likely only be decided by two rounds of voting in the state of Georgia in early January.

Ahead of the election, Biden had vowed to unite the deeply divided country as president of all Americans and lead it out of “a time of darkness.” He wants to contain the corona pandemic with a national strategy, cement relations with allies around the world, and bring the United States back into international agreements. For example, he announced a return of the United States to the Paris agreement on climate protection. The United States’ membership ended on Wednesday after Trump ended it.

The president-elect is married to Jill Biden, 69, for the second time. In the fight for the White House, Democrats recently united behind Biden, who belongs to the moderate wing of the party. In addition, some Republicans had backed him to prevent Trump from being reelected. Due to the corona pandemic, Biden has denied an extremely cautious election campaign – initially mostly digital, then with a few public appearances. Unlike Trump, he always showed up with a mask. The holder himself tested positive for the corona virus in early October.