Joe Biden is elected president of the United States

After three days of intensive counting, Joe Biden (finally) becomes the 46th president of the United States. He will succeed Donald Trump’s mandate and legacy.

Nothing will have been spared in this frenzied race for the White House, which began in late 2019 through the already incredible Democratic primaries. While Joe Biden’s victory seemed to have been won in the late hours of an endless election night (after his optimistic speech ended with the now famous “Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this”), it took an extra three days to celebrate , without being sure of the total number of voters won at the time of this writing – at least over 270, that’s the essential. Accurately counting three days to get a win that is certainly indisputable – though already fought by the loser – but terribly narrow.

Three days akin to a Chinese torture for Donald Trump, who will have seen his hopes of victory melt like snow in the sun, hour after hour, vote after vote, as his ‘red mirage’ gave way to the ‘blue shift’, by a Byzantine electoral process that only the United States, with its spectacular genius, can produce. After the president’s painful loser speech, CNN star presenter Anderson Cooper cruelly summed it up: “It’s like looking at a fat turtle on its back struggling under the blazing sun and realizing its time is up.”

A divided country

But after the immediate relief, the champagne will no doubt have a bitter taste. Indeed, the blue wave expected by pollsters, the only one that can destroy Trumpism, has not been broken. Even more so than in 2016, polling stations have planted themselves in great breadth, which we could instinctively feel on the ground arguing with Trump voters.

If their certainty of winning seems like a show-off in hindsight, their amazing mobilization capacity and diversity raise questions. When we analyze the first results, we see that the blue wave really existed, but it was counteracted by a red wave, hardly less powerful – and it is this small opening of a few tens of thousands of votes in a handful of seesaws that takes the win to Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris, who becomes the first black woman in the United States to hold the post.

My absurdly accurate prediction of the final popular vote margin is Biden + 4.3%, with 81.8 million votes for Biden and 74.9 million for Trump with a turnout of 159.6 million.

That’s what I’m using Edison’s estimate of the outstanding votes in each state and my best guesses for how it will be distributed.

– Nate Silver (@ NateSilver538) November 5, 2020

Once all ballots have been counted, turnout is projected to exceed 160 million votes (66% of adults of voting age): a record high, crushing that of 2016, set at 136 million (60%). The good news is that Biden has the highest score in history for a Democratic candidate (nearly 85 million votes). The bad news is that includes Trump, who has convinced more than 75 million Americans to vote for him – up from 63 in 2016. It is certainly a minority, but an extensive and over-motivated minority to say the least. fanatics, which will continue to weigh in American political life.

In addition, the Democrats are unlikely to regain control of the Senate (we won’t know until January, after a second round for the two seats in Georgia), which will undermine their ability to reform the country. . Not to mention the ultra-conservative Supreme Court (thanks to the explicit appointment of Amy Coney Barrett), which will be impossible to rebalance for a long time.

The shadow Trump will float

Granted, the fascist scenario fades, but behind Biden’s narrow-minded victory lingers the shadow of the Lincoln Project, this group of anti-Trump Republicans whose murderous and hilarious videos we love to retweet knowing we made a pact with the devil. They are, in fact, the big winners of the election. Promised for government positions, they will no doubt impose their oligarchic centrism on the Biden government, whose left wing (those of Bernie Sanders, Elisabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) has a hard time weighing in here. configuration. It is not even certain that the president-elect can freely choose his cabinet, which will have to go through the caudine forks of a red senate …

Trumpism, we said, is not about to disappear. Any protest other than timid within the Republican Party is unlikely, as this movement now forms its ideological and strategic backbone. If at this hour his leader has not called for civil war, as one might fear, he will cling to power like a periwinkle on his rock, and will retain all his capacity for nuisance as long as he will not be buried or behind bars (which is not obvious). He has repeatedly pledged to create his own television channel to compete with Fox News the Traitor (divorce is finalized with Rupert Murdoch), and will continue to do the one thing he’s qualified to do: let his name, his brand, blossom. these five evil letters that, whether you like it or not, are etched in history and in our heads (a bit like Berlusconi in Italy).

The bubble hasn’t exploded, and Trump’s parallel reality will remain for some time to come. The QAnon virus, for its part, is well established (including in the House of Representatives, where a handful of elected Republicans claim it openly), and will continue to wreck millions of brains. And it won’t be enough to ignore these minority idiots to turn the country in the right direction: Trump’s word resonates far beyond them, among a population that would be catastrophic to despise because it doesn’t match the caricature of racist rednecks we wanted to make of it (the famous “basket of deplorable,” Hillary Clinton’s calamitous comment in 2016 that cost the Democratic Party dear and still cost a lot of money).

The net profit of the populist candidate among minorities (according to the poll the New York Times pulled from the polls: 12% of African Americans, 32% of Latinos and Asians, 28% of LGBTs, 42% of people with a low income, ie more than ‘in 2016). The Democratic Party can no longer turn its head by covering its nose: in order for the nightmare to end for good, it is necessary to analyze its root causes. And to fix what can be repaired. Patient. Without arrogance.