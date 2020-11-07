Climbing with announcement: demo “lateral thinking” passes through Leipzig

Leipzig (dpa) – In the end, they got what they wanted: they came to Leipzig by the tens of thousands, ignored the corona rules as well as collectively, and ultimately triumphantly triumphed in the city ring of Leipzig , the route of the legendary Monday demonstrations in the GDR.

Supporters of the “lateral thinking” movement came from all over Germany, as you can hear in the many dialects of the participants, for their next big protest against Corona politics on Saturday. Their protest began peacefully – and yet they brought about the event’s dissolution with massive disregard for Corona’s rules.

As with the movement’s demonstrations in Berlin or Konstanz, right-wing extremists mingled with esotericists, conspiracy theorists and quiet participants on Augustusplatz in downtown Leipzig. Some danced, sang and meditated – others waved flags linked to far-right circles. For two and a half hours, the city allowed the 20,000 participants – according to police – other supposedly twice as many observers – to express their displeasure with the crown restrictions, then the city dissolved the event and the calm until there began to change.

Participants followed slowly, police attempted to drive the self-proclaimed lateral thinkers retreating from a few hundred counter-protesters away and channel their departure. There were individual brawls between the participants and the counter-demonstrators, firecrackers, rockets and smoke pots were lit, objects were thrown at the police. There were also attacks on the press: the journalists’ union DJU reported at least 32 attacks on journalists in the evening, most of which came from “lateral thinking” participants.

Even before the protest, the organizers had in fact wanted to stop the symbolic ring of the city center, after the disbandment, the police tried to prevent this, but eventually gave in to tens of thousands of people. Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe said only massive violence could have stopped the protesters. They wanted to avoid this and therefore took out the ring. Slogans like “Peace, freedom, no dictatorship” and “Merkel must go” chanted the tens of thousands of participants as they walked the protest route of the 1989 freedom movement.

The day before, the city and the organizers had argued over the event in the midst of the Corona crisis. The city had expected protesters to violate the rules for protection against the corona pandemic. In order to limit the risk of infection, the city wanted to move the event to the outskirts. However, the Saxony Higher Administrative Court (OVG) conceded it on Saturday morning and allowed the rally on Augustusplatz – provided the mask requirement is met and the number of participants does not exceed 16,000.

“The OVG put on the table a decision which was very, very difficult to implement,” said city spokesman Matthias Hasberg. The city first gave the organizers time to enforce the conditions. The police even significantly enlarged the meeting room at noon to give participants the option of keeping the minimum distance. Instead, however, the organizers asked their lawyer to file a complaint. The city then carefully examined them and ultimately rejected them. Not only the majority of the participants violated the corona number. The authorized number of 16,000 participants was also clearly exceeded.

The organizers have announced that they will take action against the dissolution. The administrative offense should have been determined individually for each protester, Ballweg, who was not himself in Leipzig, told dpa. “We have a good plan in place,” Ballweg said. The authorities had hindered the construction of the event until the decision of the OVG. Therefore, so many speaker towers could not have been built as planned, which would have lifted the crowd. On Saturday evening, the speaker towers would no longer have been of any use: tens of thousands of people again marched in the ring in the city center and did not move to return home.