Johnny Depp will no longer participate in the next film “Fantastic Monsters”

The actor lost a battle in court and was asked to abandon the project. It is not yet clear who will replace him.

Johnny Depp has been called a “female drummer” by the British newspaper “The Sun”. The actor took the publication to court for defamation, but ultimately lost the case. One of the most immediate consequences is the departure of the “Fantastic Monsters” saga, a Harry Potter spin-off, in which he plays Gellert Grindelwald.

It is this Friday, November 6 that Johnny Depp announced that he would leave the newspaper at the request of the producer. “I want to inform you that Warner Bros invited me to resign my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Monsters’ and I have respected and accepted this request,” he posted on the Instagram page.

Warner Bros. also confirmed the decision announced by the actor and said that the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be reviewed. The next film in the saga will open in 2022. It is not known if there will be another actor playing the character of Johnny Depp.

At the start of the project, the actor was accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence. Even so, JK Rowling and Warner Bros. always defended it and kept it in the movies. That didn’t happen this time around, jeopardizing entry into the new film, whose recordings began in London in September.

The film should have premiered in November 2021, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic which delayed all production of the project.