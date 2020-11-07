‘Enough’: Schalke boss angry after sharing points in Mainz

Mainz (dpa) – Schalke’s sporting director Jochen Schneider was angry and annoyed. “That will be enough one day,” he complained after his FC Schalke 04’s 2: 2 (1: 2) in the Bundesliga basement duel at FSV Mainz 05 on Sky TV.

“I feel badly treated. It will be enough at some point, ”he said, referring to Jean-Philippe Mateta of Mainz’s second penalty for a 2-1 lead in stoppage time in the first half. The video referee did not withdraw his decision after an alleged foul by Ozan Kabak on Mateta.

“I don’t know what’s going on in Cologne. This is checked briefly and constitutes a penalty. I expect more attention in Cologne, ”said Schneider. The hosts had previously been awarded a penalty, which Daniel Brosinski (6th) converted. Mark Uth (36 ‘) scored 1: 1. The Mainz side were unlucky at 2-2 when defender Jeremiah St. Juste (82’) directed the ball into his own goal. “We are upset that we did not win,” said 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte. His captain Danny Latza was also disappointed, but said: “Both penalties were justified.”

Schalke coach Manuel Baum had changed the starting line-up to eight positions from the 4-1 Cup success at Schweinfurt. He ordered Turk Kabak to return to the correct defensive position after a five-game suspension. Despite the strong rotation, not everything went well, especially as the Mainz side took the lead after a few minutes. After Matija Nastasic’s foul on Jonathan Burkardt, also recognized after video evidence, Brosinski used the penalty to bring the score to 1-0. Guest goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow, preferred over Ralf Fährmann, had no luck.

After that, the Schalke team had more play and initially the best chances in the Crisis Top, which was less combat-oriented and difficult than expected. Mark Uth (12th, 22nd) stumbled twice after solid preparatory work from Gonzalo Paciencia very good scoring opportunities. The Mainz side got lucky in the 17th minute when Bastian Oczipka pulled away from close and St. Juste managed to block the shot with his foot at the last moment.

Rönnow destroyed two chances for Mainz with long shots from Edimilson Fernandes (23rd) and Mateta (29th) with good saves. Fellow goalkeeper Robin Zentner was helpless on a free kick from Uth (36 ‘), in which he rolled the ball into the left corner of the goal for Schalke’s first away goal of the season. The joy of the equalizer didn’t last long. In the first half timeout, Salif Sané fouled forward 05 Mateta, who scored the penalty to bring the score to 2-1.

After the restart, the Schalke team continued to press and applauded after a shot in a corner of Kabak (50 ‘) about the resumption of the alleged equalizer. However, video analysis showed that the goal was preceded by a handball. Six minutes later, Burkardt had the preliminary decision for Mainz on his feet, but Rönnow fought his shot from close range brilliantly. An own goal cost the Mainz team the victory and earned the guests a point. “The goals we conceded after taking the lead twice were bitter,” said Burkardt,