Trending Report on Sports Technology Market by Technology (Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics), Sports (Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/ Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, Golf, Esports)

The Sports Technology Market is projected to reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 8.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.63% during the forecast period. This report spread across 214 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 64 tables and 54 figures are now available in this research.

Sports analytics plays an important role in the functioning of a sports organization. Till recent past, coaches and experts did sports analysis during practice/training sessions and live matches and tournaments. The advancements in technology have enabled sports organizations to take better decisions about their teams and business operations. It is one of the primary drivers for the sports industry revolution.

Stadiums are competing with at-home experience. Stadium owners are betting high on investing digital technologies for creating unforgettable experience in stadiums. Their need to increase operational efficiency, achieve sustainability, and handle the changing business dynamics is driving the growing adoption of smart stadium services across all regions.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), NEC (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Fitbit (US), Apple (US), Garmin (US), Sony (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), Tencent (China), and CJ Corporation (South Korea).

Competitive Landscape of Sports Technology Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Sports Technology Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations and Trends

4.1 Product Launches and Developments

4.2 Partnership/Agreement/Collaboration/Joint Venture/Alliance

4.3 Award/Events/Sponsorship

4.4 Acquisition

4.5 Expansion/ Investment

List of Tables:

Table 1 Top 10 Esports Games, 2018

Table 2 Sports Technology Market, By Technology, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Sports Device Market, By Type, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Sports Devices Market, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Sports Wearables Market, By Type, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Sports Wearables Market, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Sports Digital Signage Market, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Sports Camera Market, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Smart Stadium Market, By Offering, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Smart Stadium Market, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

…..and more

