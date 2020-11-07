Trending Now: Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Application (Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Location Intelligence, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management)

Latest research report on “Streaming Analytics Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Streaming Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 35.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Streaming Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Software AG (Germany)

SAS (US)

TIBCO (US)

Impetus Technologies (US)

Striim (US)

WSO2 (US)

Informatica (US)

Kx Systems (US)

SQLstream (US)

EsperTech (US)

Axonize (Israel)

The streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and eductaion). The energy and utilities segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore,Japan, and Rest of APAC,growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

Table 2 Factor Analysis

Table 3 Streaming Analytics Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017–2024 (USD Billion, Y-O-Y %)

Table 4 Market Size By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Services: Market Size By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Professional Services Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Streaming Analytics Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Market Size By Deployment Model, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Market Size By Industry Vertical, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Market Size By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

….more

