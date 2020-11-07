Trending Now: Student Information System Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: SAP, Oracle, Ellucian and more

The Global Student Information System Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 9.0 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The Global Student Information System Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 9.0 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Student Information System Market:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Ellucian (US)

Workday (US)

Jenzabar (US)

Unit4 (Netherlands)

Skyward (US)

ArthInfosoft (India)

Tribal Group (UK)

Campus Management (US)

PowerSchool (US)

Foradian Technologies (India)

Illuminate Education (US)

ComSpec International (US)

Focus School Software (US)

“Training and consulting services segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

Stakeholders across the education are still unaware of the benefits and advantages of a robust student information system. Student information system not only helps the educational institution but also provide the world-class experience to its student. Student information system vendors provide training and consulting services to faculty and staff members of educational institutions so that they can have a better understanding of the entire solution. These services also help the vendors to differentiate their offering from other vendors.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for student information system solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the student information system solution and services in the APAC region.

