Trending Now:Transaction Monitoring Market by Component, Application Area, Function, Deployment Mode and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The Transaction Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Transaction Monitoring Market:

NICE (Israel)

Oracle (US)

FICO (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Fiserv (US)

SAS (US)

Experian (Ireland)

FIS (US)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Refinitiv (UK)

Software AG (Germany)

ComplyAdvantage (US)

Infrasoft Technologies (India)

ACTICO (Germany)

Compliance Wise (Netherlands)

EastNets (UAE)

Bottomline (US)

Beam Solutions (US)

Identity Mind (US)

CaseWare (Canada)

The transaction monitoring market by service includes consulting, integration, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the transaction monitoring solution by SMEs to proactively monitor the suspicious transaction and comply with various strict government regulations. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Years Considered for the Study

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

…more

