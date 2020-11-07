TV Analytics Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2023| IBM Corporation, Google, The Nielsen Company and more.

The Global TV analytics market to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The Global TV analytics market to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the TV Analytics Market:

IBM Corporation (US)

Google (US)

The Nielsen Company (UK)

Zapr Media Labs (India)

Alphonso Inc. (US)

TVSQUARED (Scotland)

DC Analytics (England)

Amobee Inc. (US)

605 (US)

Clarivoy (US)

TVbeat (UK)

BLIX (Australia)

H-Tech (Bulgaria)

DC Analytics (Germany)

Samba TV (US)

AnalyticOwl (US)

Satellite TV or DTH companies offer direct broadcasting services that deliver television content through radio waves. The DTH providers use the power of analytics to understand the taste and preference of users, which helps them upsell products and services. Personalized content helps companies to not only increase the Average Revenue Per Users (ARPU), but also in reducing the customer churn.

Cloud-based TV analytics solutions are in highest demand, owing to the faster and easier service provided by the OTT service providers. Major online content providers collect their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data helps the OTT providers in analyzing their customers’ behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI).

