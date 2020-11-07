Trending Now: Voice Biometrics Market by Application (Access Control & Authentication, Fraud Detection & Prevention, Forensic Voice Analysis & Criminal Investigation)

Latest research report on “Voice Biometrics Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2180371

The Global Voice Biometrics Market to grow from US$ 984 Million in 2019 to US$ 2,845 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-Nuance Communications (US), NICE (Israel), Verint (US), AimBrain (UK), Voice Biometrics Group (US), Phonexia (Czech Republic), OneVault (South Africa), SESTEK (Turkey), LumenVox (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), VoicePIN (Poland), Uniphore (India), Pindrop (US), Aculab (UK), and Auraya (Australia).

“Passive voice biometrics segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on Type, the voice biometrics market is divided into active and passive voice biometrics. Passive voice biometrics verifies the customer identity during a natural conversation with a customer representative or call center agent. The technique is considered as a superior one, as it authenticates the user without a passphrase.

“Large enterprises to hold a higher market share during the forecast period”

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of voice biometrics software and have started deploying them as per their needs and available resources. Large enterprises have their security infrastructure, such as MFA, for their employees and visitors.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 30% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2180371

Competitive Landscape of Voice Biometrics Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the Market

2.2 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the Market

3 Market Ranking

List of Tables:

Table 1 Factor Analysis

Table 2 Evaluation Criteria

Table 3 Voice Biometrics Market Size and Growth Rate, 2019–2024 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 4 Market Size By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Software: Market Size By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Voice Biometrics Market Size, By Service, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Services: Market Size By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Professional Services Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Professional Services Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Consulting Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

….more

Enquire about report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2180371