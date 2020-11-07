Thousands of people applaud and celebrate Biden’s election victory

Democrat supporters were greatly relieved: No sooner did the US broadcaster declare Joe Biden the winner than residents of major cities on the east coast flocked to the streets and celebrated.

New York (AP) – Just seconds after multiple U.S. media outlets declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden the winner in the U.S. election on Saturday, great jubilation erupted in many major cities.

People were clapping, screaming and cheering on the streets of New York. Hundreds of people flocked to Times Square to celebrate. Many drivers rang the bell nonstop. Even after an hour, the constant applause was not over.

The TV stations also broadcast footage from Philadelphia, PA with people partying. Shortly after the announcement of a few thousand votes still pending, US broadcaster Joe Biden declared the winner. Protesters gathered there cheered outside the White House in Washington.

The metropolises on the east coast of the United States are considered liberal and democratic, and initial results show Joe Biden won the vast majority of votes there. But New York is also the birthplace of outgoing US President Donald Trump.