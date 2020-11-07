Difficult restart of German-American relations

Berlin / Washington (dpa) – In hardly any other country is the joy of Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election as great as in Germany. In the polls, the vast majority of German citizens would like a change of power in the White House, only one in ten relied on the current Donald Trump.

In the nearly four years since he was sworn in, German-American relations have fallen to a low point. President America First treated Europe’s strongest economic power not as an ally, but as an adversary, whom he liked to conjure up in the same breath as China and Russia and even called it sanctions.

Now Berlin is hoping for a quick reboot with a new president. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) is already talking about a “New Deal”. But it won’t be that simple. There are two problems: Biden is likely to change US policy towards Germany less drastically than he would like in Berlin. And the federal government is divided over what it really wants to do in transatlantic relations.

WHAT WILL CHANGE UNDER OFFER

One thing is sure to change immediately under Biden in German-American relations: how we treat each other. Recently there has been virtually no communication at a higher level, the federal government has learned of the planned US troop withdrawal from the media, and Germany has been one of the favorite destinations for Trump’s Twitter tirades across the board. international.

“The day Joe Biden is declared the winner will be the day relations begin to improve,” former Democratic congressman Michael Capuano said ahead of the election. “It doesn’t mean that we will all hold hands and we will all love. But this means that we will return to the normal standards of debates and discussions and also of arguments between friends.

Second major change: Unlike the nationalist Trump, Biden is committed to international cooperation and associated institutions – especially the United Nations, which Trump despises above all. Seasoned foreign politician Biden – who was vice president under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama and chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee as a senator – promises, among other things, to revise the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and to the World Health Organization. While Trump has threatened to leave NATO, Biden wants to strengthen the alliance.

WHAT WILL NOT CHANGE UNDER OFFER

Many specific points of contention between Germany and the United States of the Trump era will remain on the table.

– Nord Stream 2: Criticism of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany is bipartisan in the United States. In Congress, Republicans and Democrats supported sanctions to stop the project. Even though US Vice President Biden called the pipeline “a fundamentally bad deal for Europe.”

– Defense spending: the United States has long urged Germany to devote 2% of its gross domestic product to defense. This was already the case before Trump under President Obama and Vice President Biden and certainly will not change now. So far, the federal government has only committed 1.5% by 2024.

– American troops: During the election campaign, Biden’s team promised to review Trump’s announced withdrawal of a third of the soldiers stationed in Germany. The decision is unlikely to be overturned completely. According to a Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll, nearly two-thirds of Democrats are in favor of reducing the number of American troops in Germany, as announced by Trump, or even more.

WHAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WANTS

The federal government has long been preparing for a transfer of functions. At the end of October, Federal Foreign Minister Maas launched a diplomatic offensive to revive relations with the United States in an article for “Welt am Sonntag”: “After four difficult years, it is time to start afresh in the partnership transatlantic. Because the beneficiaries of our differences are in Beijing and Moscow, but also in Tehran and Pyongyang, ”he writes.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), for her part, drafted an offer to strengthen the transatlantic partnership with four specific points in a keynote speech shortly before the elections:

– Further increase in German defense spending.

– Negotiation of an agreement between the EU and the United States to dismantle all trade barriers as a signal to common rival China.

– Relief of the United States as a regulating power thanks to a stronger military engagement of Germany in Europe and its surroundings.

– Commitment for German participation in nuclear deterrence against Russia.

The military components of this particular proposal are not so well received by the SPD. The leader of the parliamentary group of the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, spoke only a few months ago, with the support of the party leadership, in favor of the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons from Germany. Shortly after the election, he called on Germany to disassociate itself further from the United States. This caused outrage in the Union. Foreign Policy MP Johann Wadephul called the statement “irresponsible”, “adventurous” and “reckless”.

The coalition dispute over the future of transatlantic relations is already there. And the will of the Union and the SPD to reach agreement on contentious issues will diminish in the months to come. Because after the American election campaign, the federal election campaign in Germany is fast approaching. There will be “a clear discussion on this question: how to imagine the transatlantic relationship”, Wadephul is sure.