Trump does not want to recognize Biden’s victory

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump does not want to recognize the victory of his challenger Joe Biden in the US election.

“The simple fact is that this election is far from over,” the incumbent Republican president said on Saturday. Previously, the US media had unanimously declared Biden the winner of the presidential election.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing and falsely claiming to be the winner and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to come out,” Trump said. “Joe Biden has not been confirmed as the winner of any state, let alone the highly competitive states.”

Trump’s statements initially have no legal impact, but they mark an escalation in the political dispute over the election. Trump has already taken legal action in several states against the results or the additional tally of votes cast. He presents himself as the victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any substantiated evidence to support his claims. He has already announced that he will defend himself against defeat with a whole series of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count has taken longer.

The Republican was able to secure key Florida state early on, which Biden would have needed for a quick victory. Since Wednesday, the positive signs for Biden, confident in the victory, have multiplied. In particularly disputed countries, it has continued to catch up with the counties.

Trump had already declared himself the winner on election night for the White House during the current count and had announced that he would take his claim to the United States Supreme Court. He then indicated on several occasions that he continued to see himself as a legitimate winner.

It’s no surprise that Trump doesn’t recognize his opponent’s victory. Even before the election, Trump had left the question of whether he would accept the election result and was unwilling to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. In addition, he has repeatedly asserted that his Democratic opponent can only win if there is “massive electoral fraud”. There is no proof of this.