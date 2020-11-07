BVB again with Hummels – Goretzka back in Bayern squad

Dortmund (AP) – Borussia Dortmund can play for the top of the league against FC Bayern this Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky) with Mats Hummels.

The defense chief, injured in the thigh during the previous Bundesliga match at Arminia Bielefeld (2-0) and therefore missed the Champions League at Club Brugge (3-0), is part of the starting line-up of the dolphin of table. Captain Marco Reus and striker Jadon Sancho are also back in the starting lineup.

The Munich front runner, who changed two positions from the 6: 2 in Salzburg, can fall back on Leon Goretzka. The national player recently took a hiatus due to calf issues.