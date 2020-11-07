Global Stainless Steel Market is Growing at a CAGR of 5.60 % in 2026 | NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Schmolz+Bickenbach AG, Sandmeyer Steel Company, JSCMS

Stainless Steel report which is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. Proficient and radiant forecasting techniques used in the report are identical with accuracy and correctness. The report provides classification by companies, region, type and end-use industry. While preparing this Stainless Steel market research report, customer satisfaction has been kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on us confidently.

Global Stainless Steel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 92.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 143.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Stainless Steel Market By Product (Flat Products, Long Products, Bars/ Wire Rods, Hot Bars/ Wire Rods, Cold Bars/ Wire Rods, Cold Rolled Flats, Coils, Sheets, Strips, Hotplates And Sheet, Hot Coils, Tubes, Castings, Others), Type (Austenitic Stainless Steels, Martensitic Stainless Steels, Ferritic Stainless Steels, Precipitation-Hardenable Stainless Steels, Duplex Series), Application (Automotive and transportation, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industries, Metal products, Other applications)Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis

By Products

Hot bars/wire rods

Semis long

Cold bars/wire rods

Cold-rolled flat

Semis flat

Hot coils

Hot plate and sheet

By Grade

Duplex, 400 series

300 series

200 series

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Vietnam Indonesia Singapore Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Properties of stainless steel such as tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appearance are expected to be a key driver for the market growth.

Increasing usage of aluminium and carbon fibres is a key driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising use of carbon fibre as a replacement to stainless steel in automobile industry providing arrears such as high strength and low weight is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Stainless Steel Market:

In December 2018, Synalloy Corporation a parent company of Bristol metals has signed an agreement to acquire all the assets of American Stainless Turbing, Inc. The primary focus of this acquisition is bring all the diverse stainless steel and alloy pipe and tubing capabilities of Bristol metals with the high end ornamental welded stainless steel tube products

In August 2018, Jindal Stainless has plan to set up a long steel unit in Haryana so that they can ramp up the cold-rolling capacity of its Jaipur facility, in Odisha, by nearly 2 lakh tonnes through brownfield expansion. It will help them to increase their revenue and strengthen their presence in the steel market.

