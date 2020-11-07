Global Special Effect Pigments Market Will Reach at a Highest CAGR of 5.2% in 2020-2026 | Altana AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited(India), DIC Corporation (Japan),

Special Effect Pigments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 826.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1240.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Special effect pigments have special enhancements to various substrates which increase their quality. A special effect pigments can show a wide range of properties such as reflecting or refracting of light and color travel. The most broadly utilized shades are created from silver, titanium, and platinum. They are used in printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics and cosmetics.New Growth Forecast Report on Global Special Effect Pigments Market By Effect (Pearlescent, Fluorescent, Phosphorescent, Others) Type {Metallic Pigments {Aluminum Pigments, (Bronze Pigments, Chrome Pigments, Gold Pigments, Silver Pigments), Pearlescent Pigments (Mica Base, Titanium Dioxide )Others}], Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Plastics, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Special Effect Pigments Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts . The Special Effect Pigments market research report has been set up by successfully utilizing innovation, new applications and ability to oversee extensive and complex market information tables and estimate consequently. The report invests with exact and definite statistical surveying data including sound raw data which will drive your business in the right direction. In this Special Effect Pigments market report, an exhaustive SWOT analysis and speculation examination is given which gauges impending chances to the market players. The Special Effect Pigments report likewise distinguishes and investigates developing patterns alongside significant drivers, difficulties and openings in the market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Altana AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited(India), DIC Corporation (Japan),

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are GEOTECH (Netherlands), Sensient Colors LLC (U.K.), Kolortek Co., Ltd. (China)., Cabot Corporation,Kobo Dynamic (US), Ferro Corporation (US), Du Pont (US), DayGlo Color Corp. (US), Flint Group Pigments (UK), CARLFORS BURK (Sweden), The Chemours Company (US) and TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD. (Japan) Merck (U.S.), Sun Chemical (U.S.), GBC Speciality Chemicals Limited (U.K.), RPM International Inc. (U.S.) and other.

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Special Effect Pigments market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Special Effect Pigments market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Effect

Pearlescent

Fluorescent

Phosphorescent

Others

By Type

Metallic Pigments Aluminum Pigments Leafing Pigments Non-Leafing Pigments Bronze Pigments Chrome Pigments Gold Pigments Silver Pigments

Pearlescent Pigments Mica Base Titanium Dioxide

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Cosmetics

Others

Global Special Effect Pigments Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

There is growing demand for product differentiation is expected to be driving the market growth

There is growing demand for plastics and paints & coatings industries is also expected to drive the market.

There is increase in demand for personal care and cosmetics industries is expected to be driving the market growth

Market Restraints

There is variability in raw material prices is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Strict government regulations due to toxic metals are also to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Special Effect Pigments market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

