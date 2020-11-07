Biden wins US election – Trump refuses to acknowledge victory

Washington (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the election in the United States, according to polls and US media forecasts.

The AP News Agency and several US broadcasters saw Biden on Saturday after the victory in key Pennsylvania state with more than 270 voters and therefore inaccessible to incumbent President Donald Trump. Trump does not want to recognize a victory for his challenger. “The simple fact is, this election is far from over,” Trump said on Saturday. He presents himself as the victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any substantiated evidence to support his claims. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter, which is why the vote count was prolonged.

On election night, Trump declared himself the winner in the White House in the ongoing count and announced that he would take his claim to the United States Supreme Court. Over the past few days, he has repeatedly asserted that he continues to see himself as the rightful winner of the election. The 74-year-old had previously left the question of whether he would accept the election result and did not want to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power.

Along with Biden, 77, a professional politician became the winner of the U.S. election after entrepreneur Trump had a surprise victory four years ago. Senator Kamala Harris would become the first black American woman to hold the post of vice president. Biden had said the election was the “fight for the soul of this nation” since announcing his candidacy against Trump.

In Tuesday’s vote, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for election. To govern, Biden could count on the majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives. His party was initially unable to ensure control of the second chamber of parliament, the Senate. The majority in the United States Senate for the next two years will likely only be decided by two rounds of voting in the state of Georgia in early January.

The race for the White House after Tuesday’s election was a thrilling game. Trump was able to secure the key state of Florida early on, which Biden would have needed for a quick victory. The duel then always boiled down to a close decision in particularly competitive countries. Since Wednesday, the positive signs for Biden, confident in the victory, have multiplied.

In national polls, Biden had edged Trump in recent months, prompting cautious optimism among Democrats. However, after Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, many polls have been treated with caution. Due to the complicated electoral system, they are only considered to be of limited importance.

Biden was vice president under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. He promises to unite the deeply divided country as president of all Americans and lead them out of “time of darkness.” He wants to contain the corona pandemic with a national strategy, cement relations with allies around the world, and bring the United States back into international agreements. For example, he announced a return of the United States to the Paris agreement on climate protection. The United States’ membership ended on Wednesday after Trump ended it.

Polls show that Biden’s candidacy has not sparked euphoria among many voters. He tried to distinguish himself mainly by the contrast with Trump. He presents himself as a decent man and a father. Biden is married to Jill Biden (69) for the second time. In the fight for the White House, Democrats recently united behind Biden, who belongs to the moderate wing of the party. In addition, some Republicans had backed Biden to prevent Trump from being reelected.

Due to the corona pandemic, Biden has denied an extremely cautious election campaign – initially mostly digital, then with a few public appearances. He always wore a mask in public. Trump has organized multiple campaign events a day with thousands of supporters, regardless of the risk of contagion.

The 74-year-old holder himself tested positive for coronavirus in early October and was treated in hospital for his Covid 19 disease. Upon his return to the White House, he called on Americans to “be fearless” virus. Biden accuses Trump of pandemic failure, blaming him for killing tens of thousands of American citizens. The corona pandemic and its effects robbed Trump of his most important argument in the election campaign: the booming economy.

Trump had essentially hinted at the prospect of continuing his previous policies for a second term. It also raised hopes that a coronavirus vaccine will soon be available and that it will be widely distributed. From a critical perspective, he did not present a vision to voters for another four years in the White House. Trump has repeatedly pointed out that his administration accomplished more in his first term than any other U.S. government before that.

Critics have repeatedly accused Trump in recent months of undermining the credibility of the election and thus paving the way for not acknowledging defeat. He has repeatedly warned against widespread postal voting without providing evidence. Above all, he criticized the fact that due to the pandemic in some US states, election documents were being sent unsolicited to voters and that postal votes could still be considered a few days after the actual election date. He has repeatedly called for the results of the elections to be known on election night.

In front of his supporters, Trump has repeatedly stated that he is convinced the only way to lose the vote is to manipulate it. He has repeatedly accused Democrats of trying to “steal” the election. Election fraud is very rare in the United States. Even minor offenses can lead to prison terms.

For traditional American allies like Germany, Biden’s election victory should bring relief. Trump had offended many partners with his unconventional manner. He threatened NATO allies to pull the United States out of the alliance and started trade disputes with the EU and China. Its world policy was under the motto “America First”. He often announced important decisions on Twitter.

The American president is elected indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. To win, a candidate does not need the highest absolute number of votes, but a majority of the 538 voters – at least 270. The president takes office with the swearing-in on January 20.

Theoretically, each of the approximately 330 million American citizens who were at least 18 years of age had the right to vote. The precondition was that a voter would register and not be excluded from the election – for example due to a criminal past.

According to polls by the AP news agency, voter turnout is likely much higher than four years ago. At that time, according to the Election Commission (FEC), about 137 million Americans participated. Measured against the population of voting age at the time of around 245 million people, this corresponds to a participation rate of nearly 56%.

Even before Tuesday’s election, more than 100 million voters resorted to various options to vote early. Polls had suggested that votes cast at polling stations were more likely to be in favor of Trump, while postal votes were more likely to be in favor of Biden.