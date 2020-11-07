The new season of “This is Us” opens this Thursday with a double episode

This is the fifth chapter of the story that has many fans in Portugal. There are still many unanswered questions.

It opens this Thursday.

“This is Us” is back on Portuguese television. The series will return next Thursday, November 12, and soon with a double episode on Fox Life. The first one starts at 10:20 p.m. The second arrives shortly after, at 11:05 p.m. This is the fifth season of the series which debuted in 2016.

NBC’s dramatic story follows the different stages in the life of a single family. Attentive to the times we live in, he returns with masks and social distance to remind us that the pandemic is affecting not only our lives, but that of the Pearson family as well.

Several questions remain unanswered in the last episodes of the story. After this fight, how will the brotherly relationship between Kevin and Randall be? How does Kevin deal with the fact that he’s going to be a father of twins? Will Kate and Toby quickly adopt a second child?

Some clues to possible answers can be found in this season’s photos which were released by “Entertainment Weekly” in late October. For example, it’s worth noting that there is some tension over this year’s Big Three – brothers Kevin, Randall and Kate.

