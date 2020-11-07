Lateral Thinking Demonstration Solved After Multiple Violations

20,000 participants followed the call for the “lateral thinking” demo and almost none of them adhered to the Corona rules. The city of Leipzig finally dissolved the event. The organizers announce that they will continue.

Leipzig (dpa) – The city of Leipzig halted the ‘side reflection’ demonstration after a full two and a half hours due to numerous violations of the event’s requirements.

The 20,000 participants, according to police, had previously mostly neither met the mask requirement nor the minimum distance. Police and organizers on Saturday afternoon asked protesters to leave Augustusplatz in downtown Leipzig. “We will now leave the stage, the meeting has been dissolved,” said organizers of the rally against Corona’s policies. “Please be peaceful.”

Police tried to continue to keep protest participants away from counter-protesters who had demonstrated against the “lateral thinking” event nearby. In loudspeaker announcements and on Twitter, police asked protesters to leave Augustusplatz. However, after just under an hour, the majority of participants had not yet complied. Many of them chanted “Route libre” in front of police barriers and pyrotechnics exploded in isolated cases.

In addition to violating the mask requirement, the city also dissolved the protest because the authorized number of 16,000 participants was exceeded, city spokesman Matthias Hasberg told the German news agency. The higher administrative court (OVG) of Bautzen only approved the rally in the city on Saturday morning and limited the number of participants to 16,000 and made compliance with the mask requirement a condition. “The OVG put a decision on the table that was very, very difficult to implement,” Hasberg said.

The “lateral thinking” organizers, however, repeatedly stated during the rally that the requirement for a mask was only a recommendation from the OVG. According to Hasberg, the city had carefully checked this by noon. Therefore, and to give the organizer the possibility of still meeting the requirements, the rally was not canceled until after two and a half hours.

Michael Ballweg, founder of “lateral thinking”, announced a lawsuit against the city’s decision. The administrative offense should have been determined individually for each protester, Ballweg, who was not himself in Leipzig, told dpa. “We have a good plan in place,” Ballweg said. The authorities had hindered the construction of the event until the decision of the OVG. Therefore, it would not have been possible to erect as many speaker towers as expected, which would have straightened the ground.