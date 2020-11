Berlin (AP) – Former national player Max Kruse set a Bundesliga record.

The 32-year-old newcomer to 1. FC Union Berlin also converted his 16th Bundesliga penalty in the iron’s home game at An der Alten Försterei against the kicker Arminia Bielefeld – no lack. He equalized Jochen Abel, who had scored 16 Bundesliga penalties for VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04 in the late 1970s and early 1980s.