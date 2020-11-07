On the wave of 5G: Xiaomi is the only one to grow in mobile phone sales with a new connection in China

Xiaomi continues to grow a lot in China, although a recent report has shown that it is still behind Huawei in the region. Now, IDC has released another survey in which the manufacturer appears to be the only one expanding into the 5G phone market, as all the major brands have seen their sales decline in the last quarter.

IDC points out that 84.8 million cellphones were sold in China in the third quarter of 2020, which is a decrease of 14.3% compared to the same period in 2019, when 98.9 million units were sold .

However, the most interesting factor is that only one brand recorded an increase in sales compared to last year: Xiaomi. According to the report, the Chinese saw sales growth of 13.4%, while Huawei, which dominates the Chinese market, registered a decline of 15.5%.

As you can see above, in the third quarter of 2019, Xiaomi sold 9.7 million cellphones, while now that number has grown to 11 million, while Huawei accounted for 35.1 million units sold in the third trimester.

Finally, the report also reports on the growth of the 5G market in China, where 117 million cellphones with the technology have been sold since 2019. Of this total, 49.7 million (42%) have been sold in third quarter of 2020 only. Huawei segment continues to dominate with 56.6% of the market, while Oppo appears in second, vivo in third and Xiaomi in fourth with only 9.2% of the total.

