iPhone 12 is here and iPhone 5C is getting “old”

The iPhone 12 is now the star product in the Apple catalog. This doesn’t mean everyone is ready to take it on, especially considering its price and bundle.

Many Apple fans still use older versions like the iPhone 5C. The machine was presented on September 20, 2013. It has almost the same external appearance as its predecessor and benefits from several colors: white, blue, green, yellow and pink. It’s not exactly the most eye-catching model in iPhone history, but the iPhone 12 is heavily inspired by the design of its edges.

These users have bad news. The iPhone 5C is now considered an older product. Apple explains

“Legacy Products” refers to products that have a marketing end date between five and seven years. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV models that are considered old may still be able to be repaired by Apple service centers, including Apple Stores, for stock availability or in accordance with applicable law. “

iPhone 5C, the next step is obsolescence

The next step will be more difficult because it is an “outdated product”. About him explains the giant

“The term” obsolete products “means products that have a market end date of more than seven years. (…) Apple no longer performs hardware repairs on obsolete products without exception. Apple Authorized Service Centers cannot order replacement parts for obsolete products.” “

The iPhone 12 was announced last month. Marketing began in November. Apple will hold a new event on November 10th. It is to be hoped that the first Macs equipped with a “home” processor will be announced.