Tens of Thousands of People Gather for ‘Side Thinking’ Demonstration in Leipzig

Leipzig (dpa) – The Gewandhaus and the opera house are closed due to Corona measures. Police say 20,000 people from across Germany will gather outside the gates of cultural institutions in Leipzig on Saturday afternoon for a “side-thinking” demonstration and protest against Corona’s measures.

The city of Leipzig closed the meeting in the afternoon due to violations. Only 16,000 participants were allowed, nose and mouth covers are worn only occasionally and the prescribed minimum distance is not generally observed. Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe spoke of a very dynamic situation in the afternoon. Counter-demonstrations are taking place within sight and within earshot of the rally. The atmosphere is peaceful at first, but tense.

The camps face each other under a radiant sun in the Saxon metropolis. As a participant in the “lateral thinking” demonstration, the counter protests pass on the way to the rally, it becomes noisy. The police stand between the parties. The Leipzig police are supported by the Saxon riot police, the emergency services of eight federal states as well as the federal police and the state criminal investigation office.

Overall, the protest against the federal government’s corona policy has been peaceful, said Hoppe of the Leipzig police. On the edge there were minor clashes. It does not give an estimate of the number of participants in the counter-demonstration.

Due to the large number of visitors, the meeting space for the “side reflection” rally was considerably extended at noon. People sit on picnic blankets and folding chairs on the street. Some sing or meditate as thousands flock to the protest. Among them are families with babies, schoolchildren, students. Suspected right-wing extremists are also mingling with the masses. For example, right-wing extremist activist Nikolai Nerling, known as the video blogger “Der Volkslehrer”. Nerling taught at an elementary school in Berlin-Gesundbrunnen until 2018. Since he also broadcast conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic, racist and ethnic thoughts on his YouTube channel, he was initially suspended from his schoolwork , then completely returned.

The rally was preceded by a legal standoff. The Saxony Higher Administrative Court authorized a rally with 16,000 participants. The city of Leipzig actually wanted to give the “lateral thinking” movement a place at the New Trade Fair, outside the center, to protect itself against infection. The Leipzig Administrative Court had confirmed it, the OVG had decided otherwise.

“It is difficult to explain that currently only two households are allowed to meet, but 16,000 people are allowed to demonstrate in one place,” said Leipzig city spokesperson Matthias Hasberg on morning on request. If you stick to the prescribed distances of 1.5 meters, you get a maximum of 5,000 people for Augustusplatz. According to the city, the higher administrative court wishes to submit a reason for the decision in the coming days.

“Anyone who ignores the Corona rules during demonstrations and elsewhere is jointly responsible for ensuring that intensive care units fill up and culture and gastronomy remain closed,” criticizes Saxony Deputy Prime Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens) .

Among other things, the Leipzig alliance took place had called for counter-protests. Irena Rudolph-Kokot of the alliance criticizes the OVG’s decision at a counter-protest rally as “the official endorsement of a mass-market event with announcement.” It is a constraint for the city and the citizens that demonstrations take place in a space that is far too small without keeping a distance. This will void the corona protection order. People would feel “ripped off”.