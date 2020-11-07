Advanced cameras: Xiaomi Mi 11 may have 48MP ultra-wide sensor with major improvements

The Xiaomi Mi 11 may be getting closer to its debut, as Xiaomi let Mi 10 stocks run out in China and more information on the next top of the range was revealed today in a leak, the famous digital chat station.

According to him, the next Xiaomi phone will have a 48 megapixel ultra-wide camera with 0.8 μm pixels. Unfortunately, the informant did not say the name of the cell phone he was referring to, only saying that it should be the next Chinese launch.

The advanced lens makes us believe that this model must be the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, because Xiaomi generally differentiates the more advanced models by the improved cameras.

Leaking also said the new phone will have an improved stabilization system, which could indicate the use of new technology, although we still don’t really know what the manufacturer might be planning.